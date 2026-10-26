Spurs transfer news: Tottenham join European heavyweights in 'transfer battle' for £84m-rated breakout goalkeeper

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly earmarked Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otavio as a possible long-term successor between the sticks after Guglielmo Vicario’s departure this summer.

The Italian joined Juventus on a season-long loan in August, leaving Roberto De Zerbi's side with Martin Dubravka, Antonin Kinsky and Brandon Austin as their senior goalkeeping options.

Spurs are searching the global market for a young addition to their goalkeeping ranks and have turned their attention to South America.

Otavio, 20, has emerged as one of Brazil’s brightest young prospects after taking his chance in the first team following an injury to veteran Cassio.

The youngster's eye-catching displays in Brazil’s top flight have quickly attracted interest from several European heavyweights ahead of the next transfer windows.

Forest 'failed' with summer Otavio bid

© Imago / Sportimage

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham and domestic rivals Nottingham Forest have both deployed scouts to monitor the youngster's rapid progression.

Forest previously attempted to lure the Brazilian to the Premier League during the summer window, with an approach totalling approximately £11m.

However, Cruzeiro dismissed the offer as derisory and swiftly ended negotiations to protect the value of their prized asset.

The South American outfit successfully tied the shot-stopper down to a new long-term contract in August, running until 2031 and including an £84m release clause for foreign clubs.

While potential suitors will not be expected to trigger that astronomical clause in full, the Brazilian club will demand an initial fee of £21m to £25m before entertaining serious discussions.

Which other European clubs want to sign Otavio?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro are in a strong position at the negotiating table and have no pressing need to sell as they pursue domestic and continental honours.

Otavio, however, is keen to prove himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues and may seek a move within the next two transfer windows.

Tottenham and Forest are understood to be up against significant competition for his signature from Napoli, Porto and Borussia Dortmund. The German club have already made formal enquiries about his contract situation.

The 20-year-old recently received his first senior Brazil call-up and made his international debut in a September friendly against Australia.