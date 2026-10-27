Man City vs. Brighton How to watch EFL Cup fourth-round tie, date, time, live stream, TV channel

Two of the top-three teams in the Premier League battle it out in the EFL Cup this week as Manchester City take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

A place in the fifth round of the competition is up for grabs, and here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Man City vs. Brighton kickoff?

Man City vs. Brighton will kick off at 19:30 UK time on Wednesday night.

This contest is one of five all-Premier League ties taking place in the fourth round on the same evening, including Liverpool versus Chelsea.

Where is Man City vs. Brighton being played?

This EFL Cup tie will take place at Man City’s home the Etihad Stadium, which holds a capacity of 61,470 spectators.

Man City have won their last two home matches against Ipswich Town (3-2) and AEK Athens (5-1), but they have drawn their last two home encounters with Brighton (2-2 in March 2025 and 1-1 in January 2026).

How to watch Man City vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. Brighton will be shown live on Sky Sports+ for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports+ is available on channel 412 for Sky subscribers, 427 for BT/EE TV customers, and 504 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Sky GO, Sky GO Extra and Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Man City and Brighton.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

You can also keep across all of the action via the official Man City app, or subscribe to CITY+ for £34.99 annually or £9.99 per month

Highlights

Match highlights of Man City vs. Brighton will be available on Sky Sports. They can also be viewed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Man City and Brighton?

Both Man City and Brighton will be looking to bounce back from Premier League defeats over the weekend, with the Citizens’ perfect top-flight run ended by Aston Villa (2-1) and the Seagulls losing at Liverpool (2-0).

EFL Cup holders Man City are nine-time winners of the competition and are chasing down Liverpool’s all-time record of 10 triumphs.

Enzo Maresca’s side beat Norwich City 5-0 in round three, while Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton secured an impressive 3-2 comeback victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, the Seagulls have never beaten Man City away from home in 17 previous attempts across all competitions (D3 L14), while they are seeking to avoid a third straight game without a goal after drawing a blank at Liverpool and against Jablonec in the Conference League last week (0-0).