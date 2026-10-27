Real Madrid transfer news: Clasico casts doubt on Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries futures

Jose Mourinho trusted Federico Valverde at right-back for the Clasico win over Barcelona (2-1), a decision that raises questions about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries.

On 18 October, against Sevilla in La Liga, the Portuguese boss had already discussed starting the Uruguayan in defence in front of the media, insisting that it was ‘difficult’ to do without ‘two high-level right-backs’ such as Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries, but that for that match Real Madrid needed ‘a full-back capable of providing depth’.

But that trial was repeated on Sunday 25 October, in the biggest clash of the La Liga season so far, as Valverde again got the nod ahead of the duo against Barcelona.

He also performed rather well, with four interceptions, two recoveries and no dribbles suffered. Above all, though, the choice reflects a defeat for the Spanish club in the transfer market over the past two years.

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold heading back to the Premier League?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alexander-Arnold’s demotion continues. A few days ago, Team Talk reported that the Englishman was considering his future at Real Madrid.

The former Liverpool player, who came on as a midfielder against Barcelona, was already seriously considering leaving, and his use against Barcelona should not point him in any direction other than an exit.

Team Talk revealed that several English clubs, such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, were considering a return to the Premier League for Alexander-Arnold.

But when? It seems hard to believe that Real Madrid would agree to part with a substitute who does play, all the same, with seven appearances and four starts, in the middle of winter. And, besides, what is now the market value of the best right-back in the world in 2024, before his move to Madrid?

Signed for £8.5m (€10m) a month before his contract expired, the England international, who missed the 2026 World Cup, is in free fall, but Real Madrid are not expected to sell him cheaply, with a figure of £51m (€60m) reportedly circulating on the market to prise him away.

Is Denzel Dumfries the ideal replacement for Real Madrid?

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Used more often than the Englishman by Mourinho this season, with 10 matches and seven starts, Dumfries also dropped behind Valverde against Barcelona (2-1). But the Dutchman appears to have less to worry about than Alexander-Arnold: when it came to replacing the Uruguayan, the Portuguese boss brought on the former Inter player.

Signed for £17m (€20m) in the last summer transfer window, Dumfries raised fewer expectations on his arrival. The disappointment over his level is therefore smaller, and his departure looks less obvious.

That is especially the case as the player is older (30) than Alexander-Arnold (28) and, on the face of it, less likely to attract interest, in the Premier League for example. Under contract until June 2030, the Netherlands international with 80 caps now appears to be a deputy first choice, behind Valverde in the big games, and in the starting line-up the rest of the time.

His situation could change in the coming months but, at present, a departure from Real Madrid does not appear to be on the agenda for Dumfries.