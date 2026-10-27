Preview: Dynamo Dresden vs Schalke 04 - prediction, team news, lineups

Desperate for respite from their top-flight strife, Schalke 04 will travel to face second-tier Dynamo Dresden at Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion in the DFB-Pokal's second round.

SGD are hoping to bolster their morale against familiar opposition, while Die Knappen are searching for a first win in five games.

Match preview

Thomas Stamm's Dynamo are struggling in the 2.Bundesliga, but despite languishing near the relegation zone, they will be raring to go in midweek.

SGD held Schalke to a 2-2 draw in February's second-division showdown, fighting back from two down as an own goal from Hasan Kurucay and Thomas Keller's 87th-minute header cancelled out Edin Dzeko's brace.

However, Stamm's side were thoroughly beaten 3-0 by Holstein Kiel on Sunday, meaning that the club have only come out on top in one of their last seven matches.

To make matters worse, Dynamo lost four times across that stretch, which goes back to their 6-0 thrashing of Westfalia Rhynern in August's DFB-Pokal first round tie.

That being said, the more positive amongst the home crowd would highlight that SGD have won two of their four matches at Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion this term - keeping clean sheets in each - including their 2-0 victory over Magdeburg on October 18.

© Iconsport / dpa picture alliance archive/Alamy

Meanwhile, Miron Muslic's Schalke have struggled since making the stop up to the Bundesliga, but a clash against one of their former lower-division rivals represents a gilt-edged opportunity to boost morale with a win.

Die Knappen played out a goalless draw with FC Koln on Saturday, a match made more frustrating by the fact Robin Gosens and Soufiane El-Faouzi were bloodied after being pushed into each other by Said El Mala, who received no punishment from the officials.

On a more positive note, the stalemate prevented a third consecutive defeat for Muslic's side, who were beaten 2-1 by Freiburg and 1-0 by Mainz 05 in the two games prior.

In any case, Schalke are now without a win since their 3-1 triumph over Union Berlin on September 11, which stands as their only top-flight triumph so far.

With that in mind, progression to the third round could provide a psychological edge before the visitors return to Bundesliga action, especially of they can repeat the attacking showcase they delivered to score three extra-time goals against Hallescher during their 5-2 win in the first round.

Dynamo Dresden DFB-Pokal form:

Dynamo Dresden form (all competitions):

Schalke 04 DFB-Pokal form:

Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald, DeFodi Images

Dynamo are lighter in defence than ideal this week, as Thomas Keller is dealing with physical discomfort, Kenneth Schmidt works through rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament injury, and fellow centre-back Lars Bunning recovers after undergoing emergency surgery due to a brain haemorrhage in the summer.

In their absence, Nicolai Rapp and Friedrich Muller could start at the heart of the hosts' backline, flanked by full-backs Jonas Sterner and Simon Straudi.

As for Schalke, they are without left wing-back Robin Gosens (forehead lacerations) and midfielder Soufiane El-Faouzi (broken nose) after they collided during the draw with Koln following a push from Said El Mala.

That incident added to an already-length list of sidelined stars, including Maximilian Wober (thigh), Ron Schallenberg (leg), Kenan Karaman (muscle), Dejan Ljubicic (knee) and Moussa Sylla (leg).

Filling the gaps, Muslic could opt for Vitalie Becker at left wing-back, with Janik Bachmann in the centre of the park alongside Satoshi Tanaka and Adil Aouchiche.

Dynamo Dresden possible starting lineup:

Schreiber; Sterner, Rapp, Muller, Straudi; Wagner, Raschl; Covic, Hauptmann, Bobzien; Vermeij

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Ebimbe, Becker, Katic, Kurucay, Becker; Bachmann, Tanaka, Aouchiche; Adamu, Hwang

We say: Dynamo Dresden 1-3 Schalke 04

Dynamo are significant underdogs, owing to their lower-division status, as well as the fact they are struggling in the second tier.

Schalke are desperate for a win, hoping to build momentum for their Bundesliga campaign, and will be optimistic against a familiar foe.

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