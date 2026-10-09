Preview: Freiburg vs Schalke 04 - prediction, team news, lineups

Freiburg will look to continue their strong start to the Bundesliga season when they take on visitors Schalke 04 on Sunday at Europa-Park Stadion.

The third-placed hosts are unbeaten in the league with 10 points from 12, while their newly-promoted opponents are 11th with five points.

Match preview

Freiburg have enjoyed a remarkable 2026-27 so far, winning six of their seven games in all competitions, with their only stalemate a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on September 19.

During their unbeaten streak, the club managed to find the back of the net 24 times, scoring at least three goals on five occasions.

Boss Julian Schuster will be somewhat disappointed that his side could not keep a third consecutive clean sheet when they faced Frankfurt, though it should be noted that that was the first time this campaign they conceded two goals in a single fixture.

There is a chance that the hosts could end the weekend in first place should Bayern Munich (10) and Borussia Dortmund (12) drop points.

A victory for Breisgau-Brasilianer would maintain their 100% record at home this term, with Freiburg having overcome Motherwell, Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

© Iconsport / Mario Hommes, DeFodi Images

Schalke should be pleased by their showings in the top flight, and a two-point lead over 16th-placed Hamburger SV in the relegation zone after four matchweeks should not be dismissed as an achievement.

Perhaps head coach Miron Muslic will believe that his side could have taken more from their goalless stalemate with Elversberg before the international break given their opponents are likely to be one of several relegation rivals.

However, the visitors are now undefeated in three outings, and while they drew twice in that time, they claimed a valuable point against Bayern Munich on September 5.

Schalke have won two of their three away clashes this season, losing once, scoring eight goals and conceding six times.

The Royal Blues are winless in their last eight meetings with Freiburg, a period in which they lost six games.

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

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Freiburg form (all competitions):

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Schalke 04 Bundesliga form:

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D

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Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Federico Gambarini/dpa

Freiburg's only confirmed absentee is attacker Florent Muslija, who is scheduled to return in December having suffered a knee injury in April.

The hosts have been strong going forward, so there is no reason to doubt the selection of Jan-Niklas Beste, Yuito Suzuki and Derry Scherhant behind number nine Igor Matanovic.

Perhaps midfielders Maximilian Eggestein and Yannik Engelhardt will be trusted ahead of central defenders Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart.

As for Schalke, former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to be shielded by centre-backs Timo Becker, Nikola Katic and Hasan Kurucay.

With striker Emil Hojlund ruled out, the most likely player to lead the line is Moussa Sylla, who could be supported by Kenan Karaman and Adil Aouchiche.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Becker, Katic, Kurucay; Ebimbe, El-Faouzi, Tanaka, Gosens; Karaman, Aouchiche; Sylla

We say: Freiburg 3-1 Schalke 04

While Freiburg have not been perfect at the back, they have been outstanding at the other end of the pitch.

Schalke are likely to pose a challenge, but it is difficult to see them overcoming their confident hosts, especially as they have struggled going forward.

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