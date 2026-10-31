Saturday's Bundesliga predictions including Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Bayern Munich's clash with Borussia Dortmund, and a contest between Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Nordphoto, Hafner

WWK Arena will be the backdrop for a potentially crucial showdown in the Bundesliga's race for Europe, when Freiburg visit Augsburg on Saturday.

Die Fuggerstadter are hoping to build on their DFB-Pokal triumph, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are aiming to avoid a third league defeat on the bounce.

We say: Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg

Augsburg have struggled for wins this term but they have remained resilient on home turf, and are unlikely to be beaten this weekend.

Freiburg will be optimistic about avoiding a third successive Bundesliga defeat, yet after winning just one of their last four - both overall and on the road - a draw seems the most likely result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Augsburg vs. Freiburg, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Carmen Jaspersen, dpa, PictureAlliance

Hoffenheim will hope to continue their rise up the Bundesliga table by beating hosts Werder Bremen at Weserstadion on Saturday.

Bremen come into the clash in sixth place with 12 points and have been resilient for much of the season, while 10th-placed Hoffenheim have nine points and could end the weekend as high as fifth.

We say: Werder Bremen 2-2 Hoffenheim

Despite their injury issues, Werder Bremen have proven difficult to beat, especially when playing at home.

Hoffenheim's record on the road this campaign may not be perfect, but they have performed well against their hosts in recent meetings, and it would not be surprising if they left Weserstadion with at least a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Hoping to get back to winning ways in the Bundesliga, in-form Bayer Leverkusen will welcome struggling Stuttgart to BayArena on Saturday.

Die Werkself are eyeing an eighth win from nine games this weekend, while Die Roten are looking to build on their DFB-Pokal victory last time out.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart

Leverkusen may have lost to Hoffenheim in their last Bundesliga outing, but it came as a surprise, and the club were able to bounce back in midweek.

Stuttgart also prevailed in their cup clash on Wednesday, though they struggled to break down 10-man Paderborn, and Die Roten are likely to walk away empty handed on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Anke Waelischmiller/dpa/PictureAlliance

Fighting for Bundesliga survival, bottom-of-the-table Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome promoted side SC Paderborn to Borussia-Park on Saturday.

Die Fohlen are hoping to build on their first league win, while the visitors are looking to bounce back from their midweek cup exit.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 SC Paderborn

Gladbach have built momentum under Blessin, and will be raring to go this weekend after successive wins in the league and cup.

That being said, Paderborn are likely to find themselves on the scoresheet against the top flight's leakiest defence.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs. SC Paderborn, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla/PRESSINPHOTO SPORTS AGENCY/Alamy Live News

RB Leipzig continue their quest for a place in the Bundesliga's top four on Saturday, when they travel to take on Schalke 04 at VELTINS-Arena.

The newly-promoted hosts are third last in 16th place with just six points, whereas their opponents are in fifth place with 12 points following their 4-0 win against Elversberg on October 24.

We say: Schalke 04 0-1 RB Leipzig

Any away victory will almost certainly be narrow considering Schalke have been exceptional defensively this campaign.

Leipzig have been excellent in the final third, so while it may take some time to open the scoring, their firepower should be strong enough to get them over the line.

> Click here to read our full preview for Schalke 04 vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Borussia Dortmund's title credentials will be tested when they travel to face Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga's first Der Klassiker clash of the season.

Bayern are first and Dortmund are second, with both teams locked on 17 points after seven matchweeks, but there are fears that a home victory could lead to another uncompetitive race for first place.

We say: Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

Der Klassiker matches are always full of drama, and there is no reason to expect a dull afternoon of football on Saturday.

Bayern should be seen as favourites, especially as their recent record against Dortmund has been excellent, but BVB will no doubt prove to be challenging opponents at Allianz Arena.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and predicted lineups