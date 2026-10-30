Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Bundesliga clash

The top two in the Bundesliga will lock horns for a fascinating battle on Saturday evening, as Bayern Munich welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga table, ahead of second-placed Dortmund on goal difference, with both teams picking up 17 points from seven matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund kick off?

The Bundesliga match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund being played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern and Dortmund will be held at the former's home ground, the Allianz Arena.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 2-1 win for Bayern, who have been victorious in the last three meetings between the two sides.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UK

TV channels

The Bundesliga contest will be available on Sky Sports Football.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Bundesliga match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

What is at stake for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund?

The latest instalment of Der Klassiker will take place at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, as the top two teams in the Bundesliga - Bayern and Dortmund - lock horns.

Both teams have won five and drawn two of their seven league matches this season, with Bayern at the top of the division due to their superior goal difference.

Bayern have won their last three domestic matches, including a 3-1 victory over Freiburg in their last Bundesliga game, while Dortmund recorded a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous league fixture.

Dortmund are winless in their last five matches against Bayern, with their last success coming at Allianz Arena in March 2024.

This is a fixture that has historically been dominated by Bayern, with the Munich club winning 72 of their previous 140 meetings in all competitions, losing 35 and drawing 33.

> Our full preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund can be viewed here