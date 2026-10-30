Preview: Como vs Venezia - prediction, team news, lineups

Arriving at Stadio Sinigaglia in starkly contrasting form, high-flying Como and rock-bottom Venezia will meet for Serie A's Sunday lunchtime kickoff.

While the hosts won again in midweek, and stayed in touch with Italy's top three, their Venetian visitors lost for the eighth time this term.

Match preview

On a streak of four consecutive wins, Como have scored 12 goals and conceded just three during their current run, which followed a brief dip either side of the international break.

Sandwiching an historic Champions League victory over Manchester United, the Lariani beat both Fiorentina and Sassuolo in Serie A, and they kept that momentum going in midweek.

Como trailed after an error by Jacobo Ramon allowed Torino to score the opener on Tuesday evening, then both sides hit the bar, before Cesc Fabregas saw his team snatch maximum points.

Renowned as an attack-minded defender, Ramon atoned for his earlier mistake by heading home the leveller on 81 minutes, before Nico Paz completed the comeback and Martin Baturina put a cherry on top.

A club-record tally of 20 points from nine games moved Como just above local rivals AC Milan into fourth place - where they finished last term - and keeps them in touch with the current top three.

Only Inter Milan and both Rome clubs are above, so Fabregas and co may even be entering the Scudetto race.

© Imago / IPA Sport

In contrast to their hosts, Venezia will head into this clash on a truly dismal run of form, having registered just three points since returning to Serie A.

Promoted back to Italy’s top flight last spring, the Lagunari have already swapped Giovanni Stroppa for survival specialist Davide Nicola, whose new side shocked Napoli on his dugout debut.

However, normal service was swiftly resumed, as Venezia lost 1-0 to Genoa last weekend, before welcoming the league leaders and reigning champions to Stadio Penzo on Wednesday.

Showing great spirit despite propping up the table, they pushed Inter hard and were still on level terms with just 10 minutes to go, but conceding two late own goals meant they were ultimately sunk.

After their eighth defeat from nine games, Venezia must now head from the lagoon to Como's lakeside home, with Nicola surely concerned about keeping the Lariani at bay.

While their hosts boast a potent attack, the Arancioneroverdi have only scored six times in Serie A - and they are conceding at a rate of more than two goals per game.

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Venezia Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/Image Photo

Amid Como's hectic schedule, Fabregas named a strong lineup in Turin, so he may choose to rotate at home to Serie A's basement club.

However, he cannot call upon Trevoh Chalobah, Jesus Rodriguez and Assane Diao due to injury, while Mattia Liberali and Jayden Addai are both doubts.

Despite a heavy workload, top scorer Tasos Douvikas could continue up front, as Italy striker Moise Kean has been ruled out until December following specialist treatment for a persistent shin problem.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if John Yeboah reforms his strike partnership with Venezia's club-record signing Akor Adams.

Lion Lauerbach was surprisingly preferred in midweek, when he missed a big one-on-one against Inter, but those roles could be reversed at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Injured trio Marin Sverko, Bartol Franjic and Andrea Adorante are still ruled out, while wing-back Thierry Correia is struggling to recover from a thigh strain.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kambwala, Kaiki; Milla, Ricci; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Halhal, Moreno, Jesus; Hainaut, Perez, Busio, Sohm, Haps; Yeboah, Adams

We say: Como 3-0 Venezia

While Venezia have generally offered some resistance at Stadio Penzo, they are yet to pick up a point on the road - and that drought will go on.

Como may be feeling the strain of a packed fixture list - and several fringe players are injured - but their sheer weight of individual skill usually shines through.

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