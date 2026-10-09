Preview: Como vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Two clubs aiming to join Serie A's Scudetto race will clash at Stadio Sinigalia on Sunday lunchtime, as ambitious Como host unbeaten Roma.

The capital club arrive in Lombardy with a flawless away record that dates back to early April, while their hosts suffered a rare setback just before the break.

Match preview

Three weeks on from their first defeat of the season, Como are aiming to bounce back, after their 10-game unbeaten streak came to an unexpected end last time out.

Newly promoted Frosinone were shock 2-0 winners at Stadio Stirpe, leaving the Lariani on 10 points from five games, just behind Serie A's leading pack.

Unlike last season, when they were the league's meanest team, they have failed to keep a clean sheet across all competitions, which will surely concern Cesc Fabregas.

Como's coach now faces the prospect of six games between now and November, including Champions League clashes with Feyenoord and Manchester United - his team beat RB Leipzig in their first-ever European fixture last month.

Home advantage could prove crucial as they look to draw level with Roma on Sunday, having won five of their last seven league matches at the Sinigaglia.

Furthermore, since ascending to Italy's top tier in 2024, Como have prevailed in both home games against the capital club.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Roma may have won two recent contests at Stadio Olimpico, but they will be well aware of the danger awaiting them in Como.

Both teams gatecrashed Serie A's top four to reach the Champions League last term, and they share an ambition of challenging current champions Inter Milan for the title.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men have certainly started at the right pace, remaining unbeaten in their opening five league fixtures, in addition to drawing 1-1 with Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

Just before the break, Roma were on track to maintain a perfect record after racing into a two-goal lead against Inter thanks to Manu Kone's brace, but they ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

While frustrating, that still left the Giallorossi top of the table, albeit level on 13 points with the Scudetto holders and city rivals Lazio.

Now, Roma will return to action seeking a sixth consecutive away win in Serie A, which is something they last achieved back in 2017.

Gasperini is also one victory away from recording 300 top-flight wins, as the old master prepares to pit his wits against one of football's brightest young managers.

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Roma Serie A form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

As long-term absentee Jayden Addai recently returned to full training, Como boss Fabregas will have a full slate to choose from this weekend.

Despite missing Italy's final UEFA Nations League fixture, Moise Kean should be ready to fight Tasos Douvikas for selection up front.

With 12 goals in 2026, Douvikas has already set a club record for the most Serie A strikes in a single calendar year; however, the Greek forward's last five have all come away from home.

Since making his debut for Roma in January, Donyell Malen has produced the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Italy's top flight by far - his hit rate is one every 91 minutes.

Both Malen and Douvikas were on target when these teams met at the Sinigaglia in March, and they should go head-to-head once again, as the Dutch striker has quickly recovered from a minor injury.

Furthermore, Wesley is back after a thigh strain caused the winger's withdrawal from Brazil duty, and Bryan Cristante could return from a knee problem that forced him out of Italy's squad.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle; Da Cunha, Milla; Diao, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Kone, De Roon, Wesley; Dybala, Mora; Malen

We say: Como 1-1 Roma

Though both teams have a big Champions League game coming up, they cannot afford to lose focus on this Sunday showdown, which could even have consequences in the title race.

A tight contest should be expected, as Como and Roma have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A since the start of last season, but they both offer sharp finishing, skill and variety across the final third.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.