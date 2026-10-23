Saturday's Serie A predictions including Napoli vs. Roma, Lazio vs. Parma

Today's Serie A predictions include Napoli's clash with Roma, and a contest between Lazio and Parma.

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After an historic midweek victory in Europe, Como must try to post back-to-back Serie A wins when Sassuolo visit Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday.

Having brushed Fiorentina aside last week, the Lariani easily beat Manchester United in the Champions League, plunging the English giants into another crisis.

We say: Como 2-1 Sassuolo

Buoyed by a statement win in midweek, Como's next challenge will be staying consistent amid their heavy workload - but everything points to another success.

The Lariani have conceded just once across their last four Serie A home fixtures, while stuttering Sassuolo are winless in 10 away games since February - their second-worst streak at this level.

> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. Sassuolo, including team news and predicted lineups

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Aiming to continue their winning streak at Cagliari's Unipol Domus, Bologna seek only their second Serie A victory in gameweek eight following a below-par start to the 2026-27 season.

The Emilians were powerless to resist Inter Milan at San Siro last week, halting their mini-revival, but they will hope that their previous results in Sardinia count for something ahead of Saturday's visit.

We say: Cagliari 2-1 Bologna

Cagliari's 4-0 loss at Monza was a sobering setback, but their encouraging home form and Maldini's blistering start offer genuine reasons for optimism.

Bologna's habit of surrendering promising positions may resurface in Sardinia, where the hosts can end their two-match losing sequence in this fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups

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Both winners in midweek, southern giants Napoli and Roma will meet at Stadio Maradona on Saturday evening, to play out this season's first Derby del Sole.

While they scored four goals apiece in Tuesday's Champions League games, the hosts trail Roma by seven points in Serie A after some dismal domestic results.

We say: Napoli 1-2 Roma

Although Roma will be missing key men through injury, Gasperini's fluent side are far ahead of Allegri's Napoli in terms of cohesion.

So, it could finally be time for the Giallorossi to win a Derby del Sole down in Campania, which would keep them close to the Serie A summit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Napoli vs. Roma, including team news and predicted lineups

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With the Serie A summit up for grabs, even one point would put Lazio top of the pile for at least a few hours, as they welcome Parma to Rome on Saturday evening.

After the record-breaking Biancocelesti beat Juventus last week, they can move above Inter Milan with either a draw or a win, before Inter play one day later.

We say: Lazio 2-0 Parma

Considering Lazio's sky-high confidence and their visitors' ongoing woes, few would expect anything other than a routine win for the home side.

Not only have Parma lost their last five away matches in Serie A, but they have also gone eight games without a clean sheet - neither bodes well for a tough trip to the Olimpico.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. Parma, including team news and predicted lineups