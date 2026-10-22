Preview: Lazio vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

With the Serie A summit up for grabs, even one point would put Lazio top of the pile for at least a few hours, as they welcome Parma to Rome on Saturday evening.

After the record-breaking Biancocelesti beat Juventus last week, they can move above Inter Milan with either a draw or a win, before Inter play one day later.

Match preview

Still unbeaten in Italy's top flight, Lazio have been almost flawless since losing to Mantova in the Coppa Italia midway through August, collecting a record 19 points from their first seven Serie A matches.

The capital club have actually made their best start to a top-flight campaign, with Gennaro Gattuso's squad surpassing two title-winning teams.

Last week, Gattuso became the first Lazio manager to win six of his first seven Serie A games, as they crushed a sorry Juve side 3-0 in Turin.

Their lone setback remains a 2-2 home draw with Gattuso's old club AC Milan, in which they seized a two-goal lead before slipping up in the second half.

So far, only city rivals Roma have conceded fewer league goals, while the Biancocelesti are averaging two per game at the other end.

Remarkably, all this has been achieved amid an ongoing fan boycott, and Stadio Olimpico could be almost empty again this weekend.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Not only does current form indicate Lazio's clear status as favourites, but precedent is also stacked high against Parma.

The Gialloblu have lost eight and won none of the last 10 league meetings in Rome, and they have been beaten in 11 of the last 16 overall.

While their hosts are flying high, Parma must head south with just one league win to their name - ironically, in the final game before former boss Carlos Cuesta was sacked.

It has been a rough start for new coach Alberto Gilardino, who may be the club's second-highest Serie A scorer but has struggled to make much of an impact in management.

After spells at Genoa and Pisa both ended in failure, Gilardino has now lost his first two matches since returning to Emilia-Romagna.

Following an excusable 3-0 defeat to Scudetto holders Inter, his side were then beaten by the same score at home to Torino, leaving them second-bottom with only four points on the board.

Lazio Serie A form:

Lazio form (all competitions):

Parma Serie A form:

Parma form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Though Albert Gudmundsson is not ready to return from a dislocated shoulder, Lazio will welcome Matteo Cancellieri back into action this week.

Adam Marusic and Nicolo Rovella are both close to recovering from their respective injuries, but they may not be risked, with three games to come before the next international break.

Vying with Andrea Pinamonti to lead the Biancocelesti's attack, Tijjani Noslin has previously scored twice against Parma, and he has four goal involvements in this term's Serie A campaign.

Meanwhile, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Nesta Elphege will miss another game for Parma, and Swedish winger Pontus Almqvist is a major doubt.

After returning from injury, Senegal centre-back Abdoulaye Ndiaye was only fit enough for the bench on Monday evening, but he may now be ready to start.

As Elphege is unavailable, young forward Simone Lontani could be recalled to the starting XI, with either El Bilal Toure or David Romero making way.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Sutalo, Provstgaard, Tavares; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Carlos, Troilo; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Fabbian, Valeri; Lontani, Romero

We say: Lazio 2-0 Parma

Considering Lazio's sky-high confidence and their visitors' ongoing woes, few would expect anything other than a routine win for the home side.

Not only have Parma lost their last five away matches in Serie A, but they have also gone eight games without a clean sheet - neither bodes well for a tough trip to the Olimpico.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.