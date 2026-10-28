Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'identify' two Alex Scott replacements

Bournemouth have reportedly identified AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit and Lazio’s Kenneth Taylor as potential replacements for Alex Scott ahead of the winter transfer window.

Scott has made 95 appearances since joining the Cherries from Bristol City, establishing himself as one of the brightest midfielders in the Premier League.

As a result of his performances for Bournemouth, Scott was included in England’s pre-World Cup training camp before he made his senior debut in last month’s Nations League clash against the Czech Republic.

Thomas Tuchel then handed Scott his first England start in the emphatic 7-0 win over Croatia, although he suffered a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since the international window.

Despite being on the sidelines, Scott has been the subject of significant transfer speculation, with Chelsea showing firm interest in the 23-year-old ahead of the January market.

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Bournemouth identify Smit, Taylor as potential Scott replacements

Liverpool have also been linked with a midfielder who has a contract with the Cherries until the summer of 2028.

Ideally, Bournemouth want to retain Scott’s services until at least the end of the season, but they appear to be drawing up contingency plans in the event of a January departure.

According to TEAMtalk, the Cherries have identified AZ’s Smit and Lazio’s Taylor as two potential candidates to replace Scott.

The Dutch duo has ‘impressed’ Bournemouth’s recruitment team, which is led by the club’s president of football operations, Tiago Pinto.

Bournemouth have been keeping a close eye on Smit’s progress, and there is a real belief that a deal can be done to prise him away from AZ.

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Who are Bournemouth's two transfer targets?

As a product of AZ’s academy, Smit has made 84 competitive appearances for the senior side, contributing seven goals and 14 assists.

Smit, who is currently sidelined with a groin injury, has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs in addition to Bournemouth, including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Taylor, meanwhile, is still in his first year as a Lazio player after joining the Italian club from Ajax in the January window.

The 24-year-old has registered five goals and four assists in 31 competitive appearances, including four goal contributions in nine Serie A games this term.

With Lazio sitting in second spot in Serie A, there may be some doubt as to whether Taylor would be willing to give up a potential title race, especially as he is under contract until the summer of 2030.