Liverpool transfer news: Alex Scott latest as new £76m 'alternative' midfield target emerges alongside Lamine Camara

Liverpool could target Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as an alternative to Bournemouth star Alex Scott, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will take on Brentford on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, and the Merseysiders will be challenged physically by the Bees.

If Andoni Iraola's side are to take three points, he will need midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister to be at their best, though the middle of the pitch has arguably been his team's weakest area so far this season.

It comes as no surprise to see that Liverpool have been consistently linked with reinforcements, but reported targets like Bournemouth's Scott may prove to be prohibitively expensive.

A new report from CaughtOffside claims that Monaco's Camara is an alternative target, though so is Dortmund's Nmecha, who could cost as much as €90m (£75.9m).

© Imago

Felix Nmecha vs. Lamine Camara: Who should Liverpool sign?

Nmecha enjoyed a strong World Cup for Germany despite the fact the rest of his teammates struggled, and his 2026-27 campaign with Dortmund has been promising so far.

The 26-year-old is at his best when playing at the base of a midfield, with his ability to win possession a standout trait.

FELIX NMECHA vs. LAMINE CAMARA LEAGUE STATS (2026-27) Matches: 5 vs. 6 Starts: 4 vs. 6 Duels Won per Game: 5.2 vs. 9.2 Duel Win Percentage: 60% vs. 67% Tackles per Game: 1.8 vs. 4.8 Successful Passes per Game: 34.6 vs. 55.1

However, Nmecha is somewhat limited in possession, and he has often had struggles with fitness, including when he picked up ligament injuries in each of the last two seasons.

Monaco's Camara is an excellent ball winner, but he is more mobile and more accomplished with the ball than his Dortmund counterpart, while he is also four years younger.

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops / EYE4IMAGES / DeFodi Images

Alex Scott transfer news: Why Liverpool still need Bournemouth midfielder

While Scott may be an expensive addition in January, he will have just a year left on his contract at the end of the season, meaning Bournemouth would not be in a position to demand an extraordinary fee.

The Englishman is not a specialist number six, but he possesses many of the qualities that Mac Allister has, though he is far more mobile and athletic.

Pairing Scott with someone like Camara should be considered, especially as the two would provide the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak with a strong base.