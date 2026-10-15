Chelsea, Liverpool receive major Alex Scott boost with midfielder 'refusing' to sign new contract

Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly received a major boost in their respective pursuits of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

It has been recently suggested that the 23-year-old could be available for a nine-figure sum during the January transfer window, with Bournemouth reluctant to lose the talent should they find themselves in a relegation battle this season.

Marco Rose's side have endured a six-game winless run (D3 L3) at the beginning of the 2026-27 top-flight term and were smashed 5-1 at the Stamford Bridge home of Chelsea last weekend.

Scott did not feature in West London as he recovers from a thigh injury sustained whilst on international duty for England, with the ex-Bristol City starlet making his debut for Thomas Tuchel's team in late September.

Whilst Scott recovers on the South Coast medical table, the rest of his Bournemouth teammates are preparing for a monumental night at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday, when the Cherries face Sturm Graz in their first-ever European home fixture.

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Chelsea, Liverpool receive major boost in Scott race?

Whilst Scott's stock continues to rise, it appears that Bournemouth's asking price has dropped, with the South Coast club preparing to consider offers totalling £80m plus add-ons in January, as per Sky Sports News.

It is understood that the Cherries would only seriously contemplate a New Year departure for the 23-year-old if they were practically safe from Premier League relegation - a scenario which appears unlikely to be the case judging from the opening six matches.

That being said, Bournemouth are keenly aware that Scott's value will only decline as he approaches the expiration of his current contract in June 2028, meaning that January could be an optimal time to sell.

Rose's side have made consistent efforts to tie the two-time England international down to fresh terms at the Vitality Stadium, however, it is understood that the player is refusing to put pen to paper.

As well as Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were all interested in Scott during the most recent summer transfer window.

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Bournemouth's Scott conundrum

Fresh off the back of his full senior England debut, Scott is one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football at the moment, bringing about the possibility of astronomical profits for Bournemouth.

However, the Cherries must think with both their business and footballing heads as the January window approaches, with the South Coast club in danger of losing their Premier League status.

With newly-promoted teams Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City showcasing the ability to land knockout punches in the division, the relegation picture has been blown wide open, and Scott would be an invaluable tool in a potential bottom-three dogfight.