Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties): Highlights, stats, man of the match as Andoni Iraola's side triumph in chaotic penalty shootout

Liverpool have booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup courtesy of a penalty-shootout success over Premier League rivals Chelsea in the fourth round.

The 90 minutes proved to be a tale of two penalties; Morgan Rogers converted his for Chelsea, before Cody Gakpo followed suit three minutes later, with the two teams level at the end of normal time.

Penalties were ultimately required at Anfield to determine the victor, and Liverpool won 6-5 in the shootout to secure a spot in the final eight.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

INTO THE QUARTER-FINALS!! ? https://t.co/Lkb4kcP6i9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 28, 2026

Well, that was a marathon shootout.

It was penalties all round at Anfield, with two being scored during the 90 minutes, before a classic shootout brought high drama in the fourth-round fixture.

Konstantinos Tsimikas and Ryan Gravenberch both missed for Liverpool in the shootout, but Valentin Barco, Emmanuel Emegha and Wesley Fofana failed for Chelsea.

Liverpool have now won their last five matches in all competitions and finally appear to be making serious progress under the leadership of talented head coach Andoni Iraola.

The feel-good factor is back at Anfield, and it could be a very successful campaign for the Reds, who have momentum at a vital stage of the season.

As for Chelsea, it is now back-to-back defeats for the Blues. Next up? Manchester United.

LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Liverpool (40th min, Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea)

Morgan Rogers puts Chelsea in front against Liverpool from the spot! ? https://t.co/ocMXFNCW9F — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 28, 2026

Chelsea make the breakthrough in the 40th minute of the contest, as Rogers converts from the penalty spot after Ryan Gravenberch had brought Moises Caicedo to the ground.

Cody Gakpo goal vs. Liverpool (43rd min, Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea)

Cody Gakpo slots home a penalty to equalise for Liverpool against Chelsea! ? https://t.co/rS775LH0Gb — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 28, 2026

Liverpool level the scores from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, with Gakpo converting following a handball from Chelsea defender Fofana.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RONALD ARAUJO

Ronald Araújo made 10 clearances against Chelsea tonight - more than every other Liverpool defender combined. ? Ronald Araújo - 10 Every other Liverpool defender - 1 https://t.co/IEfIkGLTea — WhoScored (@WhoScored) October 28, 2026

Araujo was excellent for Liverpool in the heart of the home side's defence.

There were eyebrows raised when the Uruguay international made a loan switch to Anfield from Barcelona, but he has been brilliant of late, and this was another standout performance from the 27-year-old.

LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 52%-48% Chelsea

Shots: Liverpool 10-11 Chelsea

Shots on target: Liverpool 4-4 Chelsea

Corners: Liverpool 7-5 Chelsea

Fouls: Liverpool 12-9 Chelsea

BEST STATS

Morgan Rogers has registered 9 direct goal involvements (5 goals, 4 assists) in his first 11 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions. https://t.co/0G8foBYypF — WhoScored (@WhoScored) October 28, 2026

Cody Gakpo in the Carabao Cup at Anfield: ?️ 7 matches ⚽️ 8 goals Scored in every single home League Cup game he has ever played for Liverpool. https://t.co/TgsgPl9jhf — WhoScored (@WhoScored) October 28, 2026

Liverpool have now won all five of their competitive penalty shootouts against Chelsea in club history. ✅ 2007 UCL Semi-Final ✅ 2019 Super Cup ✅ 2022 Carabao Cup Final ✅ 2022 FA Cup Final ✅ 2026 Carabao Cup R4

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool will continue their Premier League campaign at home to the champions Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will welcome Michael Carrick's Manchester United team to Stamford Bridge in England's top flight on Saturday afternoon.