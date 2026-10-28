Liverpool news: Dirk Kuyt reunion pencilled in for Champions League

Liverpool are in line to have a reunion with Dirk Kuyt when they face Fenerbahce in the Champions League next week.

Andoni Iraola has been preparing his squad for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea as he bids to continue his fine start to life on Anfield.

However, despite Arsenal also making the trip to Merseyside on Sunday, the Spaniard will have one eye on the game with Fenerbahce.

Successive victories over Atletico Madrid, LASK Linz and Villarreal have put Liverpool in a strong position to finish in the top eight of the League Phase table.

While the trip to Fenerbahce was already viewed as a high-profile fixture, an ingredient was added to it on Wednesday morning.

Kuyt to take charge of Fenerbahce against Liverpool?

Liverpool legend Kuyt has been made Fenerbahce's interim manager after the exit of Ismail Kartal.

Monday's 2-1 to Galatasaray has left Fenerbahce in fifth place in the Super Lig table, six points adrift of the leaders.

© Iconsport / SeskimPhoto

Furthermore, Aston Villa also recorded a 6-0 victory over them when they travelled to England earlier this month.

Kuyt has been promoted from his role of assistant manager for Saturday's fixture versus Goztepe SK.

However, it seems plausible that he will remain at the helm for the meeting with his former club on November 4.

The 46-year-old has already had managerial stints at ADO Den Haag, Beerschot and FC Dordecht.

Why is Kuyt a Liverpool legend?

Kuyt spent six seasons at Liverpool between 2006 and 2012, accumulating a total of 285 appearances across all competitions.

A total of 71 goals and 40 assists came during that time, with the 104-cap Netherlands international featuring on at least 32 occasions in each of his six Premier League campaigns.

Although he only lifted the League Cup during his time at the club, he was part of squads that reached the Champions League final in 2006-07 and FA Cup final in 2012.