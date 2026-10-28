Preview: Konyaspor vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

Galatasaray will look to consolidate their position at the top of the Turkish Super Lig when they travel to Konyaspor on Friday to kick off round 10.

Okan Buruk's side moved to 22 points with a victory over Fenerbahce on Monday, while Ilhan Palut's team sit 14th with eight points after ending a run of three matches without a win.

Match preview

Galatasaray came out on top in a fiercely contested derby against Fenerbahce, with Victor Osimhen's clinical finishing helping Cimbom secure a 2-1 victory and extend their winning run across all competitions to three matches.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring in the 29th minute after combining with Baris Alper Yilmaz, then doubled the lead just before half-time by heading in after Davinson Sanchez sent the ball back towards goal, and although Fenerbahce pulled one back through Irfan Can Kahveci in the 62nd minute, Cimbom held on for the win.

The result ensured Galatasaray maintained their two-point lead over second-placed Amed SK heading into this round of matches, having recorded seven wins, one draw and one defeat, while also securing bragging rights in one of Turkish football's fiercest rivalries.

Cimbom have won their last three league matches, responding strongly after their heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor, but they now travel to a ground where they lost 2-0 on their most recent visit and have suffered four defeats in their last six trips.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor will hope to extend their recent strong home record against the champions and head into this contest with renewed confidence following a 2-0 victory over Genclerbirligi, in which centre-back Chidozie Awaziem scored a rare brace to settle the game.

That result extended their home run to three matches without defeat, following a goalless draw against Istanbul Basaksehir and a 1-0 victory over Trabzonspor, with the Anatolian Eagle keeping clean sheets in all three games after losing their opening two home matches.

The victory also ended a run of three league matches without a win (D2, L1) and took Konyaspor to eight points from their opening nine league games, having recorded two wins, two draws and five defeats.

Their defensive improvement at home is encouraging, but they will need to show greater ambition in possession against a Galatasaray side that have collected nine points on the road this season.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Konyaspor will be without Adil Demirbag, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, making him their only confirmed absentee.

Ugurcan Yazgili recovered from a muscle injury and featured for seven minutes in the previous match, leaving him in contention for a return to the starting XI, while Enis Destan made the bench for the first time since September 5 after recovering from a knee problem.

Awaziem is expected to retain his place at the heart of the defence alongside Rayyan Baniya after scoring twice against Genclerbirligi, with Palut likely to maintain the defensive structure that has produced three consecutive home clean sheets.

Galatasaray may need to make changes following the derby, with Abdulkerim Bardakci referred to the disciplinary committee on a precautionary basis after the post-match confrontation with Fenerbahce, potentially leaving him unavailable for this fixture and opening the door for Mario Lemina to partner Sanchez in central defence.

Wilfried Singo played two minutes against Fenerbahce after recovering from a thigh injury, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready for a more substantial role.

Osimhen is expected to lead the attack after his decisive brace, with Yilmaz and Yunus Akgun among the options to support him.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Awaziem, Baniya, Masuaku; Jevtovic, Ibrahimoglu; Turuc, Bardhi, Dompe; Muleka

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Lemina, Jakobs; Sara, Torreira; Akgun, Batrakov, Yilmaz; Osimhen

We say: Konyaspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Konyaspor's strong defensive record at home should make this a more competitive contest than the league standings might suggest, but Galatasaray's attacking quality and recent momentum give them the edge as they look to secure another three points.

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