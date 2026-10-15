Preview: Amed SK vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Amed SK welcome Konyaspor to Diyarbakir Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Turkish Super Lig fixture between a side pushing towards the top of the table and opponents struggling to escape the relegation zone.

The hosts are two points off the pace in the upper end of the table, while the visitors are third to bottom despite coming into this game without losing any of their last three league matches.

Match preview

Amed return to Diyarbakir after drawing 2-2 away to Genclerbirligi last time out, a result that extended their unbeaten run to five league matches.

Dia Saba opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Samuel Ballet restored Amed's lead in the second half, only for them to concede a late equaliser.

Besnik Hasi's side have won three of their last five games, including impressive home victories over Istanbul Basaksehir and Besiktas, with their other draw coming at Kasimpasa.

Amed have collected 14 points from their opening seven league fixtures, leaving them third in the table ahead of the weekend, and their home form has been a major factor in that start, maintaining a perfect set of result at Diyarbakir Stadium, with victories over Trabzonspor, Basaksehir, Erzurumspor and Besiktas.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor, meanwhile, sit 16th with five points after winning just once in their first seven matches, and their latest outing ended in a goalless draw against Basaksehir.

That draw followed another goalless stalemate away to Kasimpasa, showing that Ilhan Palut's side have become harder to beat, but their lack of goals remains a concern.

Only two teams – Eyupspor and Erzurumspor – have scored fewer goals than the Anatolian Eagles (4) this season, while they have conceded the fewest (8) among the bottom nine.

Konyaspor have built their recent three-match unbeaten streak (1W, 2D) around this solid defending, but that is set to be tested on the road where they have failed to win any of their three games, losing two and drawing one.

Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Amed's only confirmed absentee is Muhammed Hasan Yildirim, who is nursing a muscle issue he has been carrying since the start of the season.

Gokhan Gul is also yet to recover from a calf injury, while 26-year-old forward Yira Sor has missed the last four games due to a muscle issue.

Gift Orban has scored seven goals this season, with no other player scoring more in the Super Lig, and he will lead the line again hoping to add to that tally.

Konyaspor are expected to be without Mucahit Ibrahimoglu once again, with the midfielder yet to feature this season due to a muscle problem.

Turkish forward Enis Destan has also missed the last three matches with a knee injury and should miss Saturday’s clash as well.

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Krasniqi, Dellova, Bates, Meras; Raveloson, Soyalp; Ballet, Saba, Khalil; Orban

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Yagzili, Baniya, Demirbag, Masuaku; Jevtovic, Ibrahimoglu; Turuc, Toth, Goncalves; Muleka

We say: Amed SK 2-0 Konyaspor

Amed's home attacking record and goalscoring form make the hosts the stronger choice despite Konyaspor improving defensively.

Konyaspor have continued difficulty finding the net, leaving little margin for error against a side that has beaten some of the big boys this season.

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