Preview: Galatasaray vs Amed SK - prediction, team news, lineups

Galatasaray will look to maintain their position at the top of the Turkish Super Lig when they welcome Amed SK, who will be hoping to leapfrog them in the standings, to RAMS Park on Saturday.

The Lions have collected 25 points from their opening 10 league matches but face a significant test against a side who sit second with 23 points and have lost just once in the competition this season.

Match preview

Galatasaray head into this encounter in excellent form, having won their last five matches across all competitions since suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Okan Buruk's side have responded impressively to that setback, recording domestic victories over Genclerbirligi and Fenerbahce before producing an entertaining 4-2 away win against Lille in Europe.

In their last league game, the Lions recorded a 4-0 victory over Konyaspor, scoring twice in each half to secure a comfortable result and maintain their position at the top of the Super Lig.

Galatasaray subsequently strengthened their confidence with a 2-0 Champions League victory over Stuttgart on Tuesday, giving them another important European result ahead of Saturday's domestic assignment.

That success also continued an impressive sequence at RAMS Park, where they have won five of their seven matches across all competitions, dropping points only against Corum in the league (2-2) and Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Istanbul giants will be facing the visitors in the top-flight for the first time, although they have faced each other twice in the Turkish Cup, winning one apiece, and they cannot afford to approach this fixture as a routine home assignment despite their opponents being a newly-promoted side.

© Iconsport / Belga

Amed SK have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the campaign, with the visitors flying high in their maiden Super Lig season and now presented with an opportunity to move top of the standings.

They have recorded seven league wins, drawn twice and lost just once, while also securing important victories over Besiktas and Trabzonspor, and their attacking output has been particularly impressive, with 25 goals making them the division's leading scorers ahead of Saturday's trip to Istanbul.

Their attacking confidence was evident in a 5-1 home victory over Eyupspor last time out, when they produced another convincing display to extend their winning run in the league to three matches and their unbeaten sequence to eight (W6, D2).

However, travelling to RAMS Park represents a different challenge, particularly given Amed's performances on the road this season, having recorded just one away win in four attempts, alongside two draws and one defeat.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Galatasaray will be without captain Abdulkerim Bardakci, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Fenerbahce, leaving Buruk to make an adjustment in central defence.

Davinson Sanchez is expected to retain his place, with Wilfried Singo likely to partner the Colombian, while Ismail Jakobs and Roland Sallai are options in the full-back positions.

Victor Osimhen should lead the attack after scoring nine league goals this season, with Yunus Akgun and Aleksey Batrakov expected to provide support in the attacking midfield positions.

Rafael Leao is also pushing for a starting place after featuring in recent fixtures, while Leroy Sane offers another option if Buruk decides to rotate following Tuesday's Champions League assignment.

Amed will be without Samuel Ballet, who is suspended for Saturday's encounter, while Dilhan Demir remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Muhammed Hasan Yildirim is also a doubt with a muscle problem, leaving Besnik Hasi with some selection decisions ahead of the difficult trip to Istanbul.

Gift Orban will be the main attacking threat for the visitors after scoring nine league goals, matching Osimhen's tally.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Singo, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yunus Akgun, Batrakov, Leao; Osimhen

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Krasniqi, Yesil, Bates, Meras; Raveloson, Soyalp; Lutin, Saba, Sor; Orban

We say: Galatasaray 3-1 Amed SK

Amed's impressive attacking record and strong start to the campaign suggest they have enough quality to make this an uncomfortable afternoon for Galatasaray, but the home side's greater experience in high-pressure fixtures and impressive form at RAMS Park should ultimately see them claim all three points and preserve their position at the top of the table.

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