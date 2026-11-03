Tuesday's Champions League predictions including Man United vs. Roma, Barcelona vs. Aston Villa

Today's Champions League predictions include Manchester United's clash with Roma, and a contest between Barcelona and Aston Villa.

© Iconsport / Joao Gregorio/ZUMA Press Wire

Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Lisbon will both be looking to bounce back from their first defeats of the 2026-27 Champions League campaign when they meet at Stamford Bridge - the Ukrainian side's temporary home ground - on Tuesday evening.

Separated by just two points in the league-phase table, the Portuguese outfit sit 12th with six points, five places above the nominal hosts, who are playing their European home matches at the West London stadium due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Shakhtar have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they can make life difficult for Sporting, who have not been entirely convincing in their recent outings, although the Portuguese side's greater quality could prove decisive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Lisbon, including team news and predicted lineups

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Galatasaray will look to make it back-to-back UEFA Champions League victories when they welcome Stuttgart to Rams Park on Tuesday evening.

The Turkish champions face a stern test against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase, having collected seven points from their opening three matches and conceded just twice.

We say: Galatasaray 2-1 Stuttgart

Stuttgart's defensive organisation makes them a dangerous opponent, but Galatasaray have found their attacking rhythm again, and will have the atmosphere at Rams Park to back them up which should give them enough to edge a closely contested encounter.

> Click here to read our full preview for Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart, including team news and predicted lineups

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After posting their first-ever Champions League win, LASK Linz will aim to double that tally when rock-bottom Slovan Bratislava visit Austria on Tuesday.

Before the sides meet at Raiffeisen Arena, LASK occupy the final qualifying slot, while Slovan are on course to finish pointless once again.

We say: LASK Linz 3-2 Slovan Bratislava

These sides have been below their very best on the domestic scene, and they are both leaking lots of goals in Europe.

Sensing a big chance to claim precious Champions League points, they could put on an open contest, which the hosts will ultimately win.

> Click here to read our full preview for LASK Linz vs. Slovan Bratislava, including team news and predicted lineups

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Sensing an opportunity to snatch a win in the Champions League's league-phase, Bodo/Glimt will welcome Lille to Aspmyra Stadion on Tuesday.

Glimt are desperate to avoid a third defeat in four continental games, though Les Dogues are looking to build on their win last time out by collecting their first points in the competition.

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Lille

Bodo may have lost two of their three Champions League matches so far, but they will be inspired by their victory over Viking and could deliver a strong performance in midweek.

However, Lille will be desperate to get off the mark in the competition, and may hold Glimt to a draw after ending their winless run.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bodo/Glimt vs. Lille, including team news and predicted lineups

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Level on three points apiece from three games, Feyenoord and Inter Milan must go for victory when they meet in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Approaching the midpoint of this season's league phase, the two former European champions are at risk of elimination before they clash at De Kuip.

We say: Feyenoord 2-2 Inter Milan

Given their strong home record and Inter's defensive woes, Feyenoord will take at least one point from their fourth Champions League fixture.

The hosts are not watertight themselves, though, and their visitors still possess plenty of firepower, which should make for a very entertaining contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hoping to maintain their 100% record in this Champions League campaign, Paris Saint-Germain will face Villarreal for the first time in their history on Tuesday at Estadio de la Ceramica in eastern Spain.

The reigning two-time champions are one of five teams with a perfect record in the competition so far, beating Barcelona 4-2 on matchday three, while Villarreal sit 19th on three points, losing 4-3 to Liverpool in their last Champions League outing.

We say: Villarreal 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Villarreal have been consistently poor defensively in this competition, and although PSG do not have their most potent attacking players available, they should have more than enough to punish a side as vulnerable at the back as the Spaniards have been all season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain, including team news and predicted lineups

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Bayern Munich's quest for an elusive Champions League title continues when they travel to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

The German giants are 14th in the league-phase table with five points after three games, while their Spanish hosts are 16th with four points in the same period.

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich

It is impossible to ignore the injury crisis that Bayern Munich are facing in multiple departments, especially in the forward line.

There could be an opportunity for Atletico Madrid to take advantage of the fact the visitors will be missing so many attackers, and it would not be surprising if they came out on top.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and predicted lineups

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Unai Emery returns to the location of La Remontada on Tuesday evening, when Champions League perfectionists Aston Villa face a fierce test of their continental mettle against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The Lions arrive in Catalonia with an unblemished record of three wins from three in the 2026-27 tournament, while their hosts' unbeaten start came to an end at the home of holders Paris Saint-Germain on matchday three.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Aston Villa

Goals at both ends are normally a guarantee when Barcelona are involved, and fans should expect no different when two teams with 23 Champions League goals between them collide at Camp Nou.

However, Villa have also conceded at least twice in three of their last five away matches, and Emery's men may be overwhelmed by Flick's ferocious attack as their 100% UCL record comes to an end.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

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Struggling Manchester United head into Tuesday’s Champions League matchday four encounter against 15th-placed Roma at Old Trafford winless in nine consecutive matches.

The 21st-placed Red Devils’ last victory in any competition came against European debutants Sabah almost two months ago, highlighting the uphill challenge facing a beleaguered Michael Carrick ahead of what could be his final match in charge if they suffer another defeat.

We say: Manchester United 1-3 Roma

United’s encouraging first half against Chelsea offered little consolation after another defeat, while their nine-match winless run makes it difficult to trust Carrick’s men against free-scoring opponents.

Roma’s defensive frailties may offer the hosts a route to goal, but Malen and company have our backing to inflict further misery on the beleaguered Red Devils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man United vs. Roma, including team news and predicted lineups