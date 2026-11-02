England captain Harry Kane reveals whether he would swap Ballon d'Or for Champions League trophy

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has admitted he would trade his Ballon d'Or for Champions League glory.

Last week, Kane became the first Englishman to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award after fending off competition from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

Kane was recognised after scoring 61 goals in 51 competitive matches for Bayern last term, as well as netting six goals in England's World Cup campaign.

The 33-year-old has won multiple individual honours throughout his career and has claimed five trophies during his time in Germany, including two Bundesliga titles.

However, like Mbappe and Yamal, he is still waiting to get his prize on the biggest club trophy in European football, the Champions League.

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Kane chooses between Ballon d'Or or Champions League

Kane, who is set to lead the Bayern line against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, provided an honest answer when asked which trophy he would choose between the Ballon d'Or and the Champions League.

"Team trophies are why we play football, the team aspect of our sport is really, really important," Kane told reporters on Monday.

"The Ballon d'Or last week was one of the best feelings I've had in my life and my career.

"But to have moments with the team, celebrations with the club, to be able to lift the Champions League with Bayern would be an incredible feeling.

"I would choose the Champions League, but I have the opportunity to do both - let's see what happens.

"The Ballon d'Or is a highlight, it puts me on an even bigger level, but you want to have these big finals, the Champions League, having that feeling of emotion with your teammates as well."

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Can Bayern win the Champions League this season?

Tuesday's Champions League fixture between Bayern and Atletico will take place at the ground where Kane came closest to winning the European Cup.

The striker played the full duration of Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the 2018-19 Champions League final at the Metropolitano.

Kane has made two semi-final appearances since joining Bayern, including a narrow 6-5 aggregate defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League.

Vincent Kompany's side certainly has the talent to make another deep run in the competition and is seen as one of the teams that could seriously challenge for the trophy.

However, their chances of winning may depend on the form and fitness of key players, like Kane, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, and Joshua Kimmich.

Kane will most likely need to produce a similar European campaign to last season's return of 14 goals in 13 matches, including six goals in five knockout-round appearances.