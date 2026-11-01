Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich's quest for an elusive Champions League title continues when they travel to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

The German giants are 14th in the league-phase table with five points after three games, while their Spanish hosts are 16th with four points in the same period.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid have bounced back from a shaky start to the season, as while they lost two and drew one of their opening five matches in all competitions, they have since won nine of 10 games and remained unbeaten.

The hosts managed to keep six clean sheets in that stretch, with their most recent result a 2-0 success against Levante on Saturday in La Liga.

Diego Simeone deserves immense credit for the fact his side are second in the Spanish top flight with 28 points, a tally that is just two fewer than first-placed Barcelona after 11 matchweeks.

Rojiblancos started their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 loss against Liverpool on September 9, before winning 2-0 against Manchester United on October 13 and drawing 1-1 with Stuttgart on October 20.

Supporters at Wanda Metropolitano are yet to experience a defeat this season given their side have triumphed in five and drawn one of their six home clashes so far.

Opposition teams only found the back of the net three times in those six fixtures at Wanda Metropolitano, while Simeone's side netted 13 goals.

© Iconsport / TGB Photo Sport/Tomas Garrido/Alamy

Bayern Munich come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 stalemate with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the Bundesliga, a result the left them in first place with 18 points, though they are only ahead of BVB due to goal difference.

The Bavarians' last outing in Europe saw them draw 2-2 with Arsenal at Allianz Arena on October 21, and they also drew 3-3 with Viking FK in the Champions League on October 13.

It would be unfair to suggest that Vincent Kompany has to win the Champions League for his tenure at the Bundesliga giants to be considered a success, but fans have grown accustomed to the club dominating the German top flight.

Ahead of Tuesday, it should be noted that the head coach is unlikely to be on the sidelines considering he is still recovering after collapsing in late October during a training session.

The two clubs have not met each other since December 2020, when they settled for a 1-1 stalemate, though Tuesday's visitors won their two prior encounters with Atletico 4-0 and 1-0.

Bayern's record on the road this season has been far from perfect given they have failed to win three of their past five clashes away from home, though they did avoid defeat in that time.

Kompany's side managed to score 10 goals in those away contests, but it will concern the manager that his team conceded on seven occasions.

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

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Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

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Bayern Munich Champions League form:

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D

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Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

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W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Atletico Madrid have concerns about midfielders Johnny Cardoso and Koke, and while both are back in training, perhaps Simeone will avoid taking risks with the pair.

Pablo Barrios and Morten Hjulmand will almost certainly be trusted in the middle of the pitch, while Julian Alvarez and Kang-In Lee are likely to be paired together up front.

Bayern Munich know that they will be without winger Luiz Diaz due to a hamstring injury, while Michael Olise is a doubt after he hurt his knee against Dortmund.

To make matters worse, Serge Ganbry and Ismael Saibari also picked up injuries against BVB, so Alphonso Davies and Lennark Karl may have to be used on the flanks.

Goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig are both injury doubts too, and that could leave the visitors with no other choice but to play Sven Ulreich between the posts.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Baena; Alvarez, Lee

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Ulreich; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Karl, Brown, Davies; Kane

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich

It is impossible to ignore the injury crisis that Bayern Munich are facing in multiple departments, especially in the forward line.

There could be an opportunity for Atletico Madrid to take advantage of the fact the visitors will be missing so many attackers, and it would not be surprising if they came out on top.

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