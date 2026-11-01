Bouaddi yet to make impact at Man City as Aboutrika slams Maresca for playing him out of position

Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika has criticised Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca for the way he has used Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, claiming the 19-year-old is being played out of position at the Etihad Stadium.

City lost 1-0 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in the ninth round of Premier League fixtures. Bouaddi, who has now started for the fifth time this season in all competitions, was substituted after 55 minutes. The Morocco international, who has 10 caps, was left frustrated by his role, and Aboutrika was far from impressed by what he saw.

Aboutrika attacks Maresca’s use of Bouaddi

The two-time African champion with Egypt (2006 and 2008), who now works as a pundit for beIN Sports MENA, believes the talented defensive midfielder, a big Andres Iniesta fan, is being restricted in a more advanced role that does not suit him.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

‘Playing Ayyoub Bouaddi as a number eight or number 10 is like playing Messi in goal,’ Aboutrika said. ‘His position is number six. Why change his positioning?’

Bouaddi yet to make the expected impact

According to the former forward, the qualities of the Atlas Lion are being under-used in terms of ball-winning, distribution and carrying the ball forward. Those attributes made a strong impression at the 2026 World Cup.

Bouaddi arrived last summer as the most expensive African player in history, before being overtaken by Ivory Coast forward Yan Diomande at Real Madrid. However, the Senlis-born midfielder has yet to make the impact expected of him in the north of England, with two assists from nine appearances so far.