Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Slavia Prague: Bukayo Saka, William Saliba latest

Seeking a swift return to winning ways in the Champions League, Arsenal take on Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena on Wednesday evening for matchweek four of the 2026-27 League Phase.

After besting Napoli and Lille in their first two games of the competition, the Gunners played out a gripping 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on October 21, when Declan Rice snatched a point for Mikel Arteta's men late on.

Speaking of daunting away days, the Premier League champions continued their title defence away to Liverpool on Sunday and banished their Anfield demons in a 1-0 win, their first away to the Reds in the top flight for 14 years.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their trip to Slavia Prague, who sit 32nd in the league-phase table with just one point from their opening three games.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Brentford)

Bukayo Saka went down holding his quad just 10 minutes into Arsenal's draw with Bayern on matchday three, and the England international is not expected to return from his injury until the beginning of December at the earliest.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba has been taking part in individual training as he closes in on a return from a serious back injury, but Wednesday's game is still expected to be too soon for him.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game, as Max Dowman's three-game ban for his red card against Fleetwood Town only applies to domestic matches.