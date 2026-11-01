Man United transfer news: £45m Bruno Fernandes 'uncertainty' hanging over January window as Michael Carrick considers sale

Al-Hilal are considering returning with €55m (£45.82m) offer for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in January, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils' turbulent season shows no signs of slowing down following their 2-0 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

Michael Carrick's woes in the Premier League have left them in 17th place with just seven points, and there have been several reasons for their poor form.

Attacker Fernandes have been blamed for not only his inconsistent displays, but also his conduct as the team's captain, so it is no surprise to see links re-emerge to the Saudi Pro League once again.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have previously been credited with interest in the Portuguese international, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that they are willing to offer as much as €55m (£45.82m) to land him.

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Bruno Fernandes exit: The best possible Manchester United transfer?

There is no doubt that Fernandes has been the best signing for the Red Devils since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

However, questions have to be asked about his long-term future now that he is 32, especially as he has showed some signs of decline.

In 12 games for United this term, the captain has scored four goals and provided one assist, though three goals and ]one assist came in a 5-2 win against Ipswich Town on August 30.

Fernandes has often been reckless with his pressing, and perhaps his exit in January would benefit the team's ability to control matches.

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January transfer rumours: How do Man United replace Bruno Fernandes?

Losing Fernandes would rob the team of their main creative spark, but there is an argument that becoming stronger defensively must be seen as the club's priority.

Any funds from the captain's exit should be used to sign at least one defender considering Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire have often been at the crime scene this season, watching United concede 24 goals in 13 matches.

While United may play less bravely should Fernandes exit, taking fewer risks could help them stave off the threat of relegation.