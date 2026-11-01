Man United-linked Fermin Lopez lauded by Spanish media for "untouchable" Barcelona display in 6-1 Alaves win

While Manchester United are still crying out for a dash of midfield inspiration, reported transfer target Fermin Lopez showed the Red Devils just what they are missing out on when Barcelona took to the field against Alaves on Saturday evening.

The La Liga champions continued their title defence with a 6-1 thumping of Alaves at Camp Nou, where 23-year-old Lopez scored one goal and set up two more in a majestic midfield masterclass.

The Spain international's standout display came just a couple of days after Man United made contact with Barcelona to register their interest in signing Lopez in January, while Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a winter move.

Refusing to let the ongoing speculation over his future distract him, Lopez - who only signed a new deal at Barcelona in January and is not due to become a free agent until 2031 - produced one of his best individual performances to date in a Catalan jersey.

What did the Spanish media say about Man United-linked Fermin Lopez?

Fermín López, el 7️⃣ del @FCBarcelona_es. BarçaAlavés | LALIGAEASPORTS | LALIGAHighlights https://t.co/gSp4Ohn0nh — LALIGA (@LaLiga) October 31, 2026

Lopez unsurprisingly received extremely high praise from all corners of the Spanish media, as El Nacional awarded him a 9/10 rating and described him as a "monster" who constantly caused Alaves problems.

Barca Universal went even further, handing "storm" Lopez a 9.5/10 after a first half in which he was at his "imperial best" and "seemingly untouchable".

The superlatives kept on coming from Mundo Deportivo, who labelled Lopez "spectacular", "fabulous and voracious", emphasising his status as a deserved MVP of the match.

Eldesmarque believes that Lopez delivered the perfect performance, awarding him 10/10 for a first-half "masterclass" and highlighting Karim Adeyemi's miss denying him a third assist of the night.

Lavanguardia resisted the urge to award him a 10/10 too, but the "vibrant" Spaniard was still given a score of nine, as "Barca fans feasted" on the magnificent display of the "jackal".

Do Man United have any chance of signing Fermin Lopez?

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz / Pressinphoto

The perpetually fierce competition for places in Barcelona's midfield means that Lopez has never achieved undisputed starter status at Camp Nou, but he could hardly be doing more to earn that label.

The 23-year-old has been directly involved in 12 goals in 13 games this season - six of his own and six assists - while starting eight La Liga games and one Champions League contest.

Lopez has exclusively played as a number 10 this season, but the Spain international can also function as a number eight and on each wing, offering Hansi Flick a versatile attacking option.

Furthermore, Lopez outlined his desire to stay at Barcelona for the rest of his career after the game, saying: "Manchester United links? I don't pay attention to that kind of news. I want to stay here at Barca as long as possible. I hope to END my football career at this club and retire here," as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Given his contract situation, exceptional form and love for Barcelona, Man United can surely forget about a winter move for Lopez barring an extraordinary financial commitment.