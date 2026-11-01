Jose Mourinho addresses Trent Alexander-Arnold's Madrid future

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has addressed speculation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold's future, insisting that he does not expect the former Liverpool defender to seek a move away despite losing his place to Federico Valverde.

The England international has endured a frustrating spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Mourinho preferring to deploy the Uruguayan midfielder at right-back ahead of two specialists in Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries.

However, the Portuguese coach has now explained the reasoning behind that controversial decision, admitting that leaving both defenders on the bench has been uncomfortable.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's La Liga encounter with Racing Santander, Mourinho revealed that he had personally discussed the situation with Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries, both of whom had responded positively.

The 63-year-old also confirmed that Valverde would not start against Racing, offering one of the two defenders an opportunity to reclaim the position.

Mourinho addresses Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid future

Alexander-Arnold's limited involvement has prompted questions about his long-term prospects in Madrid, with speculation linking the former Liverpool star with a possible return to the Premier League.

Mourinho's recent selection decisions have only intensified those concerns.

Despite having two established international right-backs available, the Real Madrid boss has preferred Valverde in the position during his side's recent resurgence, which includes five consecutive victories across all competitions.

However, Mourinho acknowledged that his tactical preference had created a difficult situation for the players affected.

"This pains me. I don't like creating bad feelings in my players; I like creating good ones," Mourinho explained during Saturday's press conference, as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

"When you build a squad based on two players per position and then make a third play, it's something I don't like, that hurts me, and that makes me sad."

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager nevertheless insisted that his decision had been based entirely on the team's tactical requirements.

"I thought that at that particular moment, the best thing for the team was to change the midfield and play Fede as a much more offensive full-back than the others, thinking about the team and less about the players."

Valverde's repositioning has allowed Mourinho to experiment with different midfield combinations, including the use of Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

The adjustment has coincided with Madrid's improved performances, most notably their 2-1 victory over Barcelona in last weekend's El Clasico.

Mourinho revealed that he had explained his reasoning directly to the two players whose opportunities had been restricted.

"I have had good acceptance from Trent and Dumfries when we explained to them that it was a decision for the team and not against the players."

Asked about the possibility of either defender seeking an exit, Mourinho added: "I don't think they will be asking for any kind of exit."

His comments provide a response to the uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold, whose reduced involvement has already fuelled speculation about a potential departure.

However, Mourinho's confidence that the England international will remain at the club should not be mistaken for a guarantee over his future or an assurance that he will return to the starting lineup permanently.

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Valverde absence creates fresh opportunity for Alexander-Arnold

The immediate situation has changed ahead of Madrid's trip to Racing Santander, with Valverde omitted from the travelling squad after experiencing muscular discomfort following El Clasico.

Mourinho had initially announced that the 28-year-old would not start Sunday's match, but Madrid subsequently confirmed their squad without the Uruguayan.

That development leaves Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries competing for the right-back position, although the manager has not revealed which player will receive the nod.

The circumstances are particularly significant for Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled to establish himself as Mourinho's preferred option since the Portuguese coach took charge.

The decision to start Valverde against Barcelona had raised fresh doubts about the futures of both recognised right-backs.

Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries were eventually introduced during that victory, but their involvement did little to settle questions about the longer-term hierarchy.

Mourinho has now sought to reassure his defenders that opportunities will come as Madrid navigate a demanding schedule.

"In the end, everyone will play," he insisted.

The Spanish giants face Racing on Sunday before travelling to Greece for a Champions League encounter with AEK Athens on Wednesday, followed by another away fixture against Valencia next Saturday.

Mourinho pointed to the accumulation of matches, fatigue, suspensions and potential injuries as reasons why he will need to rotate his squad.

For Alexander-Arnold, Sunday's match could therefore represent an important opportunity to demonstrate that he can meet the tactical demands which have led Mourinho to favour Valverde.

His manager has attempted to dismiss concerns about a possible departure, but the battle for regular playing time remains unresolved.