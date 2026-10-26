Liverpool transfer news: Stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold return becomes clear amid Real Madrid exit rumours

Liverpool’s stance on a sensational return for Trent Alexander-Arnold to Anfield has become clear, according to a report.

The 28-year-old brought the curtain down on his 20-year career at boyhood club Liverpool when he moved to Real Madrid in June 2025 in a £10m deal before his contract was due to expire.

Alexander-Arnold was hoping to establish himself as a key first-team player for Los Blancos after completing a dream transfer to the Bernabeu, but injuries and managerial changes have hindered his progress.

The England international started 29 of his 42 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions last season and he has since struggled to force his way into the first team under new head coach Jose Mourinho this term.

Alexander-Arnold has started only four of Real Madrid’s 13 matches across La Liga and the Champions League in 2026-27, playing the full 90 minutes just once in a 4-0 league win over Malaga at the end of August.

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Could Liverpool re-sign Trent amid Frimpong concerns?

The right-back’s most recent outing was as a last-minute substitute in Real Madrid’s 2-1 triumph away against El Clasico rivals and reigning La Liga champions Barcelona on Sunday.

Federico Valverde - naturally a midfielder - was preferred to start at right-back against Barca, with Mourinho leaving summer signing Denzel Dumfries and Alexander-Arnold as substitutes.

Alexander-Arnold still has five years remaining on his Los Blancos contract, but speculation over a potential exit from the Bernabeu has surfaced due to a lack of regular game time.

The possibility of a remarkable return to Liverpool has been mooted at a time when the Reds have major question marks over Jeremie Frimpong, who has lost his starting spot to centre-back Ronald Araujo following a string of concerning performances.

However, Football Insider claims that Andoni Iraola's Liverpool are not interested in re-signing Alexander-Arnold as things stand and he is not among their list of transfer targets.

Meanwhile, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has shut down suggestions that Alexander-Arnold could leave Real Madrid in January.

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Trent will not leave Real Madrid in January despite lack of game time

Speaking on talkSPORT, Balague said: "No, not in January. What he's feeling right now is 'Okay, it's not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time'. That's how he's taking the whole thing.

"But there are two ahead of him in the same position (Valverde and Dumfries) and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He's certainly third it seems.

"But he's not down, he's been told by Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment. It's been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

"But in any case, he's got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he's got no intention of leaving."

Alexander-Arnold is tasked with proving himself when opportunities arise if he wishes to reclaim the right-back spot at Real Madrid, or else he could be in danger of slipping out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad once again.

The Three Lions are back in action during November’s international break, while Real Madrid will face newly-promoted Racing Santander in their next La Liga fixture on Sunday.