Xabi Alonso admits Estevao deserves more Chelsea minutes

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has admitted that Estevao Willian deserves more opportunities after the Brazilian produced an impressive performance in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

The 19-year-old was handed his first league start of the season at Stamford Bridge, having spent much of the opening months on the sidelines despite growing calls for him to feature more regularly.

Estevao made the most of his opportunity, registering six shots, creating three chances and having two goals ruled out for offside before receiving a standing ovation from the Chelsea supporters.

His display came just days after Alonso had defended his handling of the youngster, insisting that patience was required as he continued to adapt to the Spaniard's tactical demands.

However, the Chelsea manager's assessment following the victory suggested that Estevao had taken an important step towards earning a more prominent role.

Alonso admits Estevao has earned more Chelsea opportunities

Speaking after goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer secured the victory over United, Alonso revealed that Estevao had known for several days that he would be starting.

"We spoke after Tottenham and he knew he was going to be playing today," the former Real Madrid midfielder explained, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"He had the best response and showed that he deserves more and that he was prepared, and that is what we want from our players. So we're very happy for him."

The admission represents an encouraging development for Estevao, whose limited involvement had become an increasingly prominent talking point at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso had faced questions over his decision to leave the Brazilian on the bench during Chelsea's midweek EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool, despite the teenager's ability to provide an additional attacking threat.

However, the Blues boss insisted that Saturday's selection had already been planned, rather than being a reaction to the criticism surrounding his recent decisions.

Estevao responded with arguably his most influential performance under Alonso.

His six attempts were the joint-highest recorded by a Chelsea player in a Premier League match this season, while he also registered three shots on target and repeatedly threatened the United defence.

Although two potential goals were disallowed, the Brazilian's movement and willingness to attack defenders created problems throughout his 87 minutes on the pitch.

The reception he received upon being substituted was another notable moment, with Alonso embracing the youngster on the touchline.

"He deserves to enjoy this game; he had a good connection with the crowd and was really close to scoring his goal," Alonso added.

"He fought really hard and at the end he was tired, but it has been a good day for him."

Alonso also explained that he had identified the United fixture as an opportunity for Estevao to make an impact, having assessed the different demands of Chelsea's recent matches.

"He was a threat, he created many chances and situations where we could score. He has shown it well today," the Spaniard said.

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Estevao strengthens his case in Chelsea's attacking hierarchy

Estevao's performance could prove significant given the competition for places in Alonso's attacking setup.

Before facing United, the Brazil international had played just 47 minutes across six Premier League appearances this season, with his opportunities restricted despite injuries affecting other members of the squad.

Ahead of Saturday's encounter, Alonso had maintained that the teenager would become an important player, although he stopped short of promising him regular starts.

The circumstances of the United match offered the manager another chance to assess how Estevao could fit into his preferred system.

With Joao Pedro unavailable because of a thigh injury, Alonso deployed Pedro Neto through the middle, supported by Estevao, Palmer and Rogers.

The arrangement allowed the Brazilian to contribute in advanced areas, where his close control and ability to attack opponents proved particularly effective.

Significantly, Estevao's performance was not dependent on a goal contribution. He led both teams for shots and touches in the opposition penalty area, while his three chances created were among the highest totals on the pitch.

Those numbers provide a stronger argument for increased involvement than simply pointing to the two disallowed goals.

Nevertheless, one impressive outing does not automatically establish Estevao as a regular starter.

Alonso must still balance the teenager's development with the demands of his tactical system and the availability of players such as Palmer, Rogers, Neto and Joao Pedro.

Chelsea's next Premier League assignment is away to Sunderland on November 8, providing another opportunity to assess whether Estevao's display against United has altered his manager's selection plans.

The Brazilian has already demonstrated that he can influence a major fixture when given sufficient time on the pitch. Alonso's next team selection will offer a clearer indication of how much that performance has changed his standing.