Arsenal: Mikel Arteta delivers major Declan Rice contract update as £350k agreement close

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has publicly expressed confidence over a new contract for key midfielder Declan Rice.

The former West Ham United captain is now in the final two years of his existing Emirates deal, remaining on the same terms he signed following his arrival in 2023.

Rice's existing contract does include a one-year extension option to 2029, but Arsenal have been working on a new-and-improved deal as a matter of priority.

In October, it was reported by Fabrizio Romano that Arsenal were closing in on a new deal for Rice, and Arteta has now confirmed that he expects the England international to sign on the dotted line imminently.

Asked in his pre-Liverpool press conference if he is anticipating an agreement with Rice, Arteta replied: "Yes, my feeling is that he is very happy here," as quoted by The Mirror.

Declan Rice's new Arsenal contract "a matter of time", Arteta says

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"Every conversation I have with him, he wants to continue here for the long term and it will be a matter of time when we resolve that."

Rice is believed to earn £260,000 a week under his current terms, according to Capology, but his new deal would bump his wages up to £350k per week, making him Arsenal's highest-paid player.

That honour is currently held by Bukayo Saka, who pockets £300k per week following his new contract in February, but Rice will soon overtake his compatriot after continuously justifying his £105m price tag in North London.

A basic wage of £350,000 per week excluding bonuses would also see Rice break the record for Arsenal's highest-paid player of all time; Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £350k-per-week contracts reportedly included performance-related add-ons.

Arsenal's record signing has managed 57 goal contributions from 170 appearances in a red and white kit - 22 of his own and 35 assists - and has already set up four goals in eight Premier League matches in 2026-27.

Rice missed just two Premier League games during Arsenal's title-winning 2025-26 season, and he has sat out a mere five matches for club and country through injury since his 2023 arrival in North London.

As well as being consistently available to Arteta, Rice has enhanced his reputation as a potent attacking threat, while doing a job as a number six, number eight and right-back.

The 27-year-old has been named Arsenal's Player of the Season for the last two campaigns, and he finished 15th in the voting for the 2026 men's Ballon d'Or.

Which Arsenal players are in line for new contracts after Declan Rice?

© Iconsport / Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Sipa USA

Rice is one of nine Arsenal players out of contract in the summer of 2028, and once the midfielder's renewal is rubber-stamped, sporting director Andrea Berta should turn his attention to a couple of other first-team cornerstones.

Goalkeeper David Raya, right-back Jurrien Timber and captain Martin Odegaard are all in line for extensions, while Ben White may also play his way into a renewal after a bright, injury-free start to the new season.

Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz can also depart for nothing in under 24 months' time, but neither man's long-term future is set in stone, the former due to his second-string status and the latter owing to his inconsistency in terms of both form and fitness.