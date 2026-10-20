Fabrizio Romano drops major update on new Declan Rice contract as Arsenal talks reach "final stage"

Arsenal are closing in on a new long-term contract for Declan Rice, with negotiations reportedly entering their final stages.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Gunners are making significant progress towards securing the England midfielder's future.

The agreement could see Rice become one of Arsenal's highest-paid players as Mikel Arteta looks to keep his title-winning core together.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Declan Rice's new Arsenal contract?

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Romano has now confirmed that Arsenal are advancing in negotiations with Rice, with discussions now focused on the final details of a new agreement.

“Arsenal are advancing very well to keep at the club for the long term one of the crucial players of this team - Declan Rice,” Romano explained. “The agreement between Arsenal and Rice over a new deal is getting to the final stages.”

The Italian journalist also added that the salary agreement is almost complete, with the length of the contract and remaining details still being worked through.

?⚪️ Arsenal prepare new contract for Declan Rice, moving to the final stages. https://t.co/6NmmH1sLkD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2026

“Arsenal are optimistic to get it done and to have Declan Rice as part of their long-term project,” Romano continued, explaining that the midfielder is considered crucial by the club's directors, coaching staff and teammates.

Rice is thought to currently earn around £240k-per-week, and previous reports have suggested that his new deal could see his wages rise to around £350k-per-week, potentially putting him level with Bukayo Saka as Arsenal's highest-paid player.

Declan Rice contract: Why Arsenal star deserves new deal

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A potential £350k-per-week salary may raise eyebrows, but Rice has established himself as one of Arsenal's most important players since arriving from West Ham for £105m in 2023.

The 27-year-old combines defensive discipline with powerful ball-carrying, impressive stamina and the ability to contribute further forward. He can operate as a holding midfielder or in a more advanced role, giving Arteta valuable tactical flexibility.

Rice has also delivered on the biggest occasions, most memorably scoring twice from free kicks against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2025. He was central to Arsenal's Premier League triumph last season, helping end the club's 22-year wait for the title.

With Arteta committed until 2030, securing Rice for the long term would reinforce the foundations of Arsenal's project. At 27, the England international should still have his best years ahead of him.

Arsenal would be paying a premium, but Rice's influence extends well beyond his individual statistics. He is a leader, a consistent performer and a player capable of helping the Gunners compete for major honours for years to come.