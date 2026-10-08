After Mikel Arteta, £240k-a-week star now 'close' to agreeing new long-term Arsenal contract

Arsenal are closing in on a new long-term contract for Declan Rice after the England midfielder emerged as one of Mikel Arteta's squad's most important players.

The 27-year-old has been in talks for several months over an improved deal, and the process is now understood to be at an advanced stage.

Rice's new contract would reportedly see a significant increase on his current £240,000-a-week salary, putting him closer to Bukayo Saka's level.

Declan Rice closing in on new Arsenal deal

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Sources have told BBC Sport that Rice is close to agreeing a new long-term Arsenal contract, with negotiations now at an advanced stage.

The midfielder joined the Gunners from West Ham for £105m in July 2023 and has since become a central figure in Arteta's side, making 165 appearances for the club.

His current contract runs until the end of next season, but the north Londoners have been keen to secure his long-term future and reward his importance to the team.

Rice would receive a substantial pay rise under the proposed agreement, with his reported £240k-a-week salary set to move towards the £350k-a-week figure believed to be earned by Saka.

The news follows Arteta's own new four-year contract at the Emirates, with the Gunners now looking to keep the core of their title-winning squad together.

Where does Declan Rice rank in Arsenal's greatest-ever midfielders?

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Rice is already making a serious case to rank among Arsenal's greatest midfielders.

Winning the Premier League last season was a huge achievement, particularly given the club's 22-year wait for another title, and Rice was undeniably instrumental in finally getting Arsenal over the line.

That alone puts him in some very distinguished company, although comparisons with legends such as Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas remain difficult.

However, Rice now has the opportunity to go one step further.

If he can help Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time in their history, there would be a very strong argument that he should be considered the greatest midfielder ever to represent the club.

Vieira, Fabregas and other Arsenal greats achieved extraordinary things, but none managed to deliver European football's biggest prize.

Rice already has a Premier League winners' medal. Add a Champions League triumph to his Arsenal legacy and the debate could become far less complicated.