Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'step up' pursuit of £33m Brazilian prospect

Arsenal have reportedly identified Cruzeiro starlet Eduardo Pape as a potential transfer target.

The Gunners are currently preparing for arguably their biggest fixture of the season so far, a showdown with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta has been in the headlines this week for how he handled Max Dowman's harsh red card against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup.

At a press conference on Friday, the Spaniard doubled-down on being frustrated with the 16-year-old, claiming that it will only help the teenager remain in the first-team setup going forward.

According to TEAMtalk, Arteta is interested in adding another starlet to his ranks in 2027.

Who is Arsenal target Eduardo Pape?

The report alleges that the Gunners, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are all considering making a move for 17-year-old. Pape.

That is despite the prospect having not made his senior debut for Cruzeiro.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

However, the central midfielder has already racked up 32 appearances for the club's Under-20s side, contributing three goals and three assists.

Having scored six goals from eight matches at the level, he is also expected to represent Brazil at the upcoming Under-17 World Cup.

Scouts are expected to be at the tournament to further assess his ability and development.

Eduardo Pape one for the future?

Until Pape starts playing senior football, reservations will be had over whether he can make the step up.

With his contract not expiring until December 2029, there is logic in him spending at least the next year at his current club.

Nevertheless, Arsenal have shown in the past, like with Gabriel Martinelli, that they are capable of signing young players from Brazil and developing them into first-team stars.