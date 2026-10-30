Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Liverpool: Mikel Arteta faces attacking crisis at Anfield

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be without all three recognised right-wing options for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners will definitely be missing the injured Bukayo Saka and the suspended Max Dowman, while Noni Madueke is also a doubt after missing the EFL Cup loss to Fleetwood Town with an ankle problem.

Should all three miss out, either Kai Havertz or Christos Tzolis may be pressed into emergency right-flank duties; the latter is now back in training following a few weeks out with a hamstring injury.

However, Madueke should be given the green light to return to the final third alongside Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, expected to get the nod over Havertz after his scrappy goal vs. Fleetwood.

Declan Rice is also back in full practice after an injury scare against Everton and should join Bruno Guimaraes in the centre of the park, as Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly make way.

Riccardo Calafiori has shaken off an injury scare of his own and will be restored over Piero Hincapie at left-back; the same goes for Ben White over Jurrien Timber on the opposite side.

The Arsenal defensive alterations do not cease there, as Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya will demote Marli Salmon, Cristhian Mosquera and Illan Meslier down to the reserves.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

> Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Arsenal