Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter will be under immense pressure if his side lose against visitors Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park.

The hosts come into the clash in 14th place with just eight points, and while they are only one point from 11th-placed Hamburger, a defeat could leave them in the bottom three this weekend.

Match preview

Hutter was appointed by Frankfurt for a second time in May, and while his return was welcomed by the fanbase, he has only overseen two wins in seven top-flight fixtures, with his team just two points above 17th-placed Union Berlin.

The Eagles were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund on October 24 in their latest Bundesliga clash, conceding an 80th-minute winner while failing to create many opportunities in the final third.

In fact, Hutter's side have netted just one goal in their last three league outings, and their poor form in attack has been compounded by their vulnerabilities in defence, with only two clubs conceding more in the Bundesliga so far (17).

Relegation would have been inconceivable for Frankfurt in 2024-25, when they finished third, but fans are rightly alarmed considering they have taken just 28 points from their last 27 top-flight matches.

The hosts' 1-0 success against FC Koln on October 16 at Deutsche Bank Park ended a winless streak of six games at home (W0, D3, L3).

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Jan Woitas/dpa

Hamburger SV lost a potentially crucial battle in the fight against relegation, losing 1-0 against SC Paderborn on October 24.

The visitors were then beaten 3-1 by Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, and it will be a concern that they faced a number of high-quality chances, with all three of the Eagles' goals scored from around the six-yard box.

HSV have in fact only won one of their 15 most recent encounters with the Eagles, suffering losses eight times, though they did emerge as 2-1 victors in the corresponding Bundesliga fixture in 2025-26 in May.

The visitors may have suffered two consecutive defeats heading into Sunday's clash, but Merlin Polzin had overseen three wins in a row in his prior three outings, and his players have claimed nine points from the last 12 on offer in the top flight.

However, Hamburger have lost three of their four away Bundesliga games this season, failing to find the back of the net on three occasions while conceding 10 goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

L

W

D

L

W

L

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

L

W

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

L

L

W

W

W

L

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn/Alamy

Frankfurt's only injury concern is central defender Jessic Ngankam, but he is nearing a return from a thigh injury.

There is no reason to expect anybody but Robin Koch and Lilian Brassier to feature in the heart of defence, and the duo may be stationed behind a double pivot of Noel Aseko and Raphael Onyedika.

Striker Jonathan Burkardt found the back of the net against HSV in the DFB-Pokal, and he will hope to threaten once again, as will partner Younes Ebnoutalib.

Hamburger will still be missing several key players on the weekend, including centre-back Nicolas Capaldo and midfielder Nicolai Remberg, though the former is set to return in a week.

Shafiq Nandja, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Warmed Omari may be trusted in the backline, while Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to be paired with Miro Muheim in midfield.

It will also be a concern to fans that attackers Fabio Vieira and Yussuf Poulsen have been ruled out, so there will be more pressure on the likes of Terem Moffi, Martin Adeline and Albert Gronbaek.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Baum, Koch, Brassier, Kosugi; Doan, Aseko, Onyedika, Chaibi; Burkardt, Ebnoutalib

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Nandja, Bornauw, Omari; El Ouahdi, Lokonga, Muheim, Wolfe; Adeline, Gronbaek; Moffi

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Hamburger SV

Frankfurt have been far from their consistent best this season, and their lack of firepower in recent weeks has been worrying.

Hamburger will be missing some of their best forwards on Sunday, and given they have rarely travelled well, perhaps the hosts will defeat the visitors once again.

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