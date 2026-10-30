Hansi Flick sends Raphinha warning to Carlo Ancelotti

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has urged Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to carefully manage Raphinha's playing time during the November international break, admitting that the forward's latest call-up has left him concerned.

The 29-year-old has been selected for Brazil's friendlies against Japan and Singapore on November 14 and 17, despite suffering another thigh problem while representing his country during the previous international window.

Speaking at Friday's press conference ahead of Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Alaves, Flick acknowledged that the situation was far from ideal, particularly given the lengthy journey to Southeast Asia.

The German has already discussed the matter with sporting director Deco, but accepts that the final decision over Raphinha's involvement rests with Ancelotti and his coaching staff.

Flick urges Ancelotti to manage Raphinha's minutes with Brazil

"I've spoken with Deco and he's a very important player," Flick explained when asked about Raphinha's inclusion in the Brazil squad.

"After the last international break, he came back injured, which wasn't ideal. But it is what it is; we can't change it."

Despite his reservations, Flick acknowledged the forward's commitment to representing his country, particularly as Brazil continue their preparations for the 2030 World Cup.

"I know Rapha is the captain here and holds the club close to his heart, but he's Brazilian and, when he's called up, he's ready. Every player wants to play for Brazil.

"If he can manage his playing time well, I'll be happy. Travelling to Singapore isn't ideal, but it's beyond my control."

The comments reflect a delicate situation for Barcelona, who cannot prevent a fit player from answering an international call-up but remain conscious of the physical demands involved.

Brazil will face Japan on November 14 before taking on Singapore three days later, with both matches scheduled to be played in Singapore.

For Raphinha, the journey will involve travelling thousands of miles shortly after returning from a muscular problem that already forced him to miss two Barcelona fixtures earlier this month.

Ancelotti has made the former Leeds United attacker an important part of his Brazil plans, meaning his involvement in both friendlies remains a realistic possibility.

However, Flick's comments suggest Barcelona would welcome a cautious approach rather than seeing their captain complete both matches without restrictions.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Why Barcelona are concerned about another Raphinha injury

The latest international call-up comes barely a month after Raphinha suffered discomfort in his right thigh during Brazil's 4-2 friendly victory over Australia.

Having scored from the penalty spot, the forward was withdrawn at half time and subsequently released from the national team squad.

Although medical examinations ruled out a serious injury, Barcelona decided against rushing him back into action.

Flick subsequently confirmed that Raphinha would miss the matches against Getafe and Galatasaray, explaining that his previous muscular problems required additional caution.

Those concerns are supported by the Brazilian's difficult injury record.

Raphinha missed 26 matches during the 2025-26 campaign because of recurring thigh problems, including setbacks associated with international duty.

Barcelona are particularly wary of repeating the mistakes of last season, when an accelerated recovery from a similar injury was followed by another setback.

The stakes have also increased considerably because of Raphinha's importance to Flick's attacking system.

Following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, the Brazilian has taken on a more central attacking role rather than operating exclusively from the wing.

The adjustment has produced remarkable results, with Raphinha registering 15 goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

His finishing ability, movement between defenders and contribution to Barcelona's high pressing have made him one of the most influential players in the squad.

That importance explains why Flick is reluctant to see his captain exposed to unnecessary physical risks, particularly with demanding domestic and European fixtures awaiting Barcelona after the international break.

The Catalan giants are scheduled to face Villarreal in La Liga before further Champions League commitments, including a meeting with Manchester City later in November.

For now, Flick has made his position clear without challenging Brazil's right to select the player.

Whether Ancelotti responds by limiting Raphinha's minutes will only become apparent during the November friendlies.