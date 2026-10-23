Saturday's Bundesliga predictions including Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Borussia Dortmund's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, and a contest between RB Leipzig and Elversberg.

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Desperate to stabilise in the Bundesliga, struggling RB Leipzig will welcome promoted club Elversberg to Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Die Roten Bullen are hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat, while the Black and White are searching for back-to-back wins.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-0 Elversberg

Leipzig may have conceded 10 goals over their last two games, but they have won every home match across all competitions this season, keeping clean sheets in each.

Elversberg will arrive full of confidence after their win against Augsburg, though it would come as a surprise if they were to walk away with anything from Saturday's contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. Elversberg, including team news and predicted lineups

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In what could be a crucial relegation battle, SC Paderborn will welcome Hamburger SV to Home Deluxe Arena on Saturday in matchweek seven of the Bundesliga.

The 16th-placed hosts have just five points so far, and they currently trail ninth-placed Hamburger by four points, and failure to beat the visitors could put them at a significant disadvantage in the race for survival.

We say: SC Paderborn 0-2 Hamburger SV

Considering Hamburger have been in exceptional form of late, they will rightly be seen as favourites on Saturday.

Paderborn's performances at home have too often been disappointing, and with their defence often exposed, anything other than an away victory would be surprising.

> Click here to read our full preview for SC Paderborn vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and predicted lineups

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A defeat for Union Berlin against hosts Augsburg on Saturday at WWK Arena could leave them stranded in the Bundesliga's bottom three.

The home side are 10th with eight points, whereas Union are 17th with just five points, and a loss could leave them three points from safety by the end of matchweek seven.

We say: Augsburg 3-1 Union Berlin

While Union have improved in recent weeks, it is hard to ignore the fact they have rarely travelled well.

Augsburg have often managed to find the back of the net, and despite their poor form at the back, they should have enough offensive firepower to claim three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Augsburg vs. Union Berlin, including team news and predicted lineups

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Fighting to distance themselves from the Bundesliga's relegation zone, promoted club Schalke 04 will travel to face FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

The Billy Goats are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Die Knappen are desperate to avoid a third consecutive loss.

We say: FC Koln 2-0 Schalke 04

Koln have struggled for wins this season, but they have earned all of their points at home so far, and could find joy against the promoted side on Saturday.

Schalke will be desperate to avoid another defeat - a result that could see the club fall into the bottom three - though their lack of cutting edge up top may prove damning once again.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Koln vs. Schalke 04, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two of the Bundesliga's European hopefuls will lock horns at MEWA Arena on Saturday, when Mainz 05 host Werder Bremen.

Die Nullfunfer are looking for a third win in four games, while Die Werderaner could extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

We say: Mainz 05 2-2 Werder Bremen

Mainz have been less than impressive on home turf, though they are more than capable of finding the back of the net twice this weekend.

Werder have proven resilient this season, and with both Fullkrug and Grull in excellent form, they could walk away with a point on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. Werder Bremen, including team news and predicted lineups

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A win for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday against visitors Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park would help them keep pace with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's title race.

BVB may be level with first-placed Bayern on 14 points, but the second-placed hosts have worse goal difference, whereas Frankfurt are 11th with just eight points from a possible 18.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Dortmund have looked more susceptible recently, and it would be understandable if Frankfurt believed they could create chances.

However, the Eagles have been vulnerable themselves, and their displays against BVB have been poor, so the hosts should still expect to take three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, including team news and predicted lineups