Preview: Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

Two of the Bundesliga's European hopefuls will lock horns at MEWA Arena on Saturday, when Mainz 05 host Werder Bremen.

Die Nullfunfer are looking for a third win in four games, while Die Werderaner could extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Match preview

Urs Fischer rescued Mainz from peril when he took the reins last December, and his team are now dreaming of qualifying for continental football.

Die Nullfunfer sit fifth in the Bundesliga with 10 points after six games, just four behind top-of-the table Bayern Munich.

Last weekend, Fischer's side followed up a frustrating 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen with a 1-0 victory over Schalke 04, with Phillip Tietz ending the promoted club's 13-month undefeated streak at home.

That triumph also saw Mainz set a new club record, given that it was their fifth successive league win on the road.

However, hiding behind that away form is the fact Die Nullfunfer have not come out on top in any of their three Bundesliga matches at MEWA Arena this season, losing twice and drawing once.

© Iconsport / Carmen Jaspersen, dpa, PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Werder manager Daniel Thioune also arrived in the middle of last season, and helped to keep the strugglers in the division, before kicking on in 2026-27.

Die Werderaner have been dealing with a lengthy list of absentees in the early stages of this campaign, but they are commendably eighth in the Bundesliga with nine points, one behind their opponents.

That strong start has largely been driven by the efforts of striker Niclas Fullkrug, who has scored six goals in his last five league games, and winger Marco Grull, who boasts five assists so far in the German top flight.

Fullkrug made headlines earlier this month when he asked for more respect from the media, a sentiment echoed by boss Thioune after the West Ham United loanee's brace earned a 2-2 comeback draw with SC Paderborn last weekend.

Werder will be cautiously optimistic about their trip to face Mainz where they are most vulnerable, but the visitors must defy their own form on the road if they are to triumph, considering they are yet to claim a league victory away from the Weserstadion.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / dpa, dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy

Mainz manager Fischer confirmed that goalkeeper Robin Zentner (hand), centre-back Dominik Kohr (ankle), attacking midfielder Otto Ruoppi (knee) and striker Silas (leg) are all sidelined on Saturday.

With that in mind, Alexander Schwolow should start between the sticks, shielded by a back three featuring Kacper Potulski, Stefan Posch and Danny da Costa.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Sheraldo Becker and Phillip Tietz look set to form a strike partnership, supported from midfield by Nadiem Amiri.

As for Werder, they have an extensive injury list to contend with, especially in midfield, where they are missing Jens Stage (thigh), Senne Lynen (groin) and Skelly Alvero (calf).

In their absence, Ludovit Reis and Youri Regeer will start in a double pivot behind Chuki, who will be supporting striker Nicolas Fullkrug - the in-form 33-year-old is certain to lead the line considering Justin Njinmah (thigh), Salim Musah (thigh) and Keke Topp (ACL) are all unavailable.

Elsewhere, left-backs Moussa N'Diaye and Felix Agu remain sidelined due to respective groin and calf injuries, so expect to see Olivier Deman operate on the left of the visitors' back four alongside Amos Pieper, Marco Friedl and Arthur.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Potulski, Bosch, Da Costa; Caci, Sano, Lee, Amiri, Mwene; Becker, Tietz

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Friedl, Pieper, Deman; Regeer, Reis; Dinkci, Chuki, Grull; Fullkrug

We say: Mainz 05 2-2 Werder Bremen

Mainz have been less than impressive on home turf, though they are more than capable of finding the back of the net twice this weekend.

Werder have proven resilient this season, and with both Fullkrug and Grull in excellent form, they could walk away with a point on Saturday.

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