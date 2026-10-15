Preview: Werder Bremen vs SC Paderborn - prediction, team news, lineups

Eyeing a surprise leap into the Bundesliga's European places, Werder Bremen will welcome promoted club SC Paderborn to the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Die Werderaner could make it five league games unbeaten, while the visitors are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out.

Match preview

Daniel Thioune kept Werder safe amidst a relegation battle in 2025-26, though his ambitions could be much loftier this term after a commendable start to the season.

Die Werderaner kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 hammering by Freiburg on August 30, but have since gone undefeated in the German top flight, winning twice and drawing twice.

Most recently, Thioune's side came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund, fighting back late on via Ludovit Reis and Niclas Fullkrug, the latter of whom is the team's top scorer having found the back of the net four times in the Bundesliga.

Austrian winger Marco Grull has been another standout for Bremen this season, and he registered his fifth assist in five games when he set up Fullkrug's 92nd-minute equaliser from a free kick.

Sitting seventh in the table with eight points - only two shy of the top four - Werder know that victory could lift them into the Champions League spots, and the hosts will be raring to face their promoted opponents as a result.

© Iconsport / Torsten Silz, dpa, PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Paderborn fought their way into the Bundesliga via the promotion playoff, and have faced a particularly tough beginning to the season under Ralf Kettemann.

The NRW club started their top-flight journey with a respectable 0-0 stalemate with Mainz 05, though they fell to consecutive defeats (1-0 against Freiburg and 3-0 at Dortmund) in the weeks that followed.

To be fair to Kettemann's side, Freiburg and Dortmund are currently level on points at the top of the table, and it would be unreasonable to judge the team too harshly for losing those matches.

Bouncing back in style, Paderborn ran out 3-1 winners over Hoffenheim on September 20, before beating DC United 1-0 in a friendly during the international break, as they prepared for the challenging fixtures ahead.

Returning to competitive action, the promoted team were downed 2-0 by Stuttgart last weekend, leaving the club 15th with four points, and clear of the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

At risk of dropping down into the bottom three this weekend, Paderborn will be desperate to avoid another defeat, though they travel to the Weserstadion as significant underdogs having failed to score in either of their Bundesliga away games so far.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

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SC Paderborn Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Werder have an extensive injury list to contend with, including full-back options Felix Agu (muscle) and Moussa N'Diaye (groin), leaving Arthur and Olivier Deman to line up as the wide defenders on Saturday.

In midfield, all of Skelly Alvero (calf), Senne Lynen (pelvis) and Jens Stage (thigh) are sidelined, so Youri Regeer and Ludovit Reis are expected to start in Thioune's double pivot, while Chuki operates in the number 10 role.

Further forward, strikers Salim Musah (thigh), Keke Topp (ACL) and Justin Njinmah (thigh) are ruled out, but the in-form Niclas Fullkrug should be ready to lead the line.

As for Paderborn, they are missing centre-back Nyamekye Awortwie-Grant, though he has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury to join partial training, while fellow centre-half Marcel Hoffmeier could feature in the squad but is unlikely to start after overcoming a thigh problem.

Elsewhere, midfielders Timur Gayret (ACL) and Sebastian Klaas (hamstring) remain sidelined, but both are closing in on returns, with the former training on grass and the latter's issue only minor.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Freud, Pieper, Deman; Reis, Regeer; Dinkci, Chuki, Grull; Fullkrug

SC Paderborn possible starting lineup:

Noll; Scheller, Hansen, Ter Horst; Curda, Castaneda, Vidovic, Ulrich, Obermair; Pieringer, Marino

We say: Werder Bremen 3-1 SC Paderborn

Werder have enjoyed a strong campaign to date, and will be optimistic of reaching the European places with another win as they head into this clash unbeaten in four games.

Paderborn have proven willing battlers amidst an especially tough run of fixtures, and could end their drought on the road despite being the underdogs on Saturday.

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