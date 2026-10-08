Preview: SC Paderborn vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

Stuttgart will be fighting to get their Bundesliga season on track when they travel to face promoted club SC Paderborn at Home Deluxe Arena on Saturday.

The hosts are hoping to build on their win prior to the international break, while Die Roten are looking to reset.

Match preview

Ralf Kettemann's Paderborn started life in the top flight in lacklustre fashion, but they may have found their feet four games in.

The hosts kicked off with a 0-0 draw at Mainz 05 on August 29, but they followed it up by suffering back-to-back defeats.

To make matters worse, Kettemann's side blanked in each of their first three Bundesliga outings this term, drawing questions about their ability to fit in at the highest level of German football.

However, Paderborn answered their critics in emphatic style with a 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim in their most recent outing, racing into a two-goal lead before half time, and remaining steadfast to seal the triumph with a third from Steffen Tigges in the second period.

That success has lifted Saturday's hosts up to 12th in the table, where their tally of four points places them equally three behind the top four and three above the bottom two.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Michael Weber, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Meanwhile, Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season, but have struggled to reach the same levels this time around.

Die Roten were hammered 5-1 by Bayern Munich on matchday one, but when they bounced back by thrashing FC Koln 4-1 on September 4, fans saw the defeat as a one-off.

Unfortunately for Hoeness, his team have failed to avoid losing in the league since, falling to a 2-1 beating by Hoffenheim before blanking at home in a 1-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

That dire run of three defeats from four games has left Stuttgart 15th in the table with a surprisingly meagre return of three points so far.

To be fair to Die Roten, their league opponents to date have been particularly tough, and they could fare better when facing one of the division's promoted sides this weekend, especially after their friendly wins - 3-0 against Heidenheim on September 25, and 5-0 against Greuther Furth on October 1.

On the other hand, Saturday's visitors will need to defy their travelling form to do so, given they have not come out on top in any of their last five Bundesliga away games, losing three times and drawing twice.

SC Paderborn Bundesliga form:

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Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy

Paderborn are without centre-backs Nyamekye Awortwie-Grant and Marcel Hoffmeier due to respective knee and muscle injuries, though Jano ter Horst, Tjark Scheller and Mattes Hansen will be ready to start.

Midfielder Sebastian Klaas is also sidelined with a groin issue, so expect to see Gabriel Vidovic, Laurin Ulrich and Santiago Castaneda line up in the centre of the park, flanked by Laurin Curda and Raphael Obermair, while right winger Timur Gayret recovers from his ACL injury.

As for Stuttgart, they are also missing a number of defenders, including centre-halves Ameen Al-Dakhil (knee) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (thigh strain), but Jeff Chabot and Finn Jeltsch should be on hand to operate at the heart of the visiting defence.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Tiago Tomas has a muscle injury, left winger Justin Diehl is recovering from a thigh problem, and attacking midfielder Nikolas Nartey is working his way back from a muscle issue.

In their absence, Hoeness could opt for a trio of Bilal El Khannouss, Deniz Undav and Chris Fuhrich behind striker Dzenan Pejcinovic on Saturday.

SC Paderborn possible starting lineup:

Noll; Ter Horst, Scheller, Hansen; Curda, Castaneda, Ulrich, Vidovic, Obermair; Pieringer, Marino

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Seimen; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Stiller, Promel; El Khannouss, Undav, Fuhrich; Pejcinovic

We say: SC Paderborn 1-2 Stuttgart

Paderborn will be raring to go after earning their first win last time out, though it remains to be seen whether it was a one-off.

Stuttgart have struggled so far this season, and their away record is lacklustre, but they could secure a marginal triumph on the road against one of the promoted clubs this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.