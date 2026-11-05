Preview: Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich will hope to maintain their place at the top of the Bundesliga by beating hosts Mainz 05 on Saturday at Mewa Arena.

The Bavarians' tally of 18 points is the same as second-placed Borussia Dortmund, whose inferior goal difference keeps them behind heading into matchweek nine, whereas Mainz are ninth with 10 points.

Match preview

Mainz's form has been dire, with the club losing four of their last five games in all competitions, including three of their past four league matches.

Manager Urs Fischer will be alarmed by the nature of his team's 4-1 defeat against Elversberg on October 30 given the victors led 3-0 by the interval and led 4-0 by the time they conceded in second-half stoppage time.

The club may be in ninth place, but only three points separate them from 16th-placed Union Berlin, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

Matters will not get any easy for the hosts, who have to face the current top four in their next seven Bundesliga fixtures.

Die Nullfunfer are yet to win at home this season, with Mainz having taken one point from a possible 12 at Mewa Arena, and a loss on the weekend would be their fourth consecutive defeat at the stadium.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Bayern's clash is taking place at exactly the same time as Dortmund's with Elversberg, though they could have entered the weekend ahead of their title rivals on points had they beaten them at Allianz Arena on October 31.

The leaders were held to a 2-2 stalemate by BVB despite twice going ahead, but they conceded an 89th-minute equaliser to draw for the second time in four league games.

Vincent Kompany's side have now drawn four of their past eight matches in all competitions, a period in which they remained unbeaten, while they managed to win 2-0 against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

That clash was the Bavarians' eighth game of the campaign played on the road, and it was their fifth triumph in that time.

The club scored at least two goals in all but one of those matches, but it was also just their second clean sheet away from home this term.

Bayern's record against their hosts is predictably strong, with the visitors having won five of their past seven meetings with Mainz, only losing on one occasion.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

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Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

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Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

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Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Beautiful Sports International, BEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency / Alamy

Mainz will hope that centre-backs Danny da Costa, Fabio Gruber and Kacper Potulski are at their best, especially as they cannot call upon Dominik Kohr or Stefan Posch, the latter of whom is suspended after being sent off against Elversberg.

Using fewer than three midfielders in midfield could give far too much space to Bayern, so expect to see Jae-Sung Lee, Kaishu Sano and Nadiem Amiri start together on the weekend.

Bayern still have several key injuries in their squad, with forwards Luis Diaz (hamstring) and Serge Gnabry (hamstring) ruled out, while Jamal Musiala (hamstring) is a doubt.

There is no doubt about the selection of Harry Kane, who will be keen to celebrate his new contract with his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season, and he could be supported by an attacking cast of Michael Olise, Lennart Karl and Alphonso Davies.

Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are set to patrol the middle of the pitch ahead of centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae.

As for the manager himself, Kompany is still taking an enforced break away from football following his collapse earlier in October that required a hospital visit, meaning assistant Rene Maric will lead the team once again.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Da Costa, Gruber, Potulski; Caci, Lee, Sano, Amiri, Widmer; Tietz, Becker

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Davies; Kane

We say: Mainz 05 1-4 Bayern Munich

Bayern may have several injury issues to contend with, but Mainz have struggled considerably in recent weeks.

The visitors could enjoy a fruitful afternoon at Mewa Arena, and striker Kane will relish to opportunity to add to his tally.

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