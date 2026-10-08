Preview: Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

In what could be a key battle for a spot in the Bundesliga's top four, Bayer Leverkusen will travel to face Mainz 05 at Mewa Arena on Saturday.

Both teams have seven points from 12 in the top flight, and fifth-placed Leverkusen are only above their sixth-placed hosts due to goal difference.

Match preview

Mainz entered the international break having beaten Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3 on September 19, but while that success was welcome, they were fortunate to take all three points.

Gladbach only scored one of their two penalties, missing numerous chances throughout, though the hosts' vulnerability at the back should perhaps not have been a surprise given they conceded three against Eintracht Frankfurt in matchweek two.

Manager Urs Fischer should not be under too much pressure considering his side have only lost one of their five fixtures in 2026-27, winning three times in all competitions.

In their four Bundesliga games this term, Die Nullfunfer have twice scored at least four goals, but they only netted once across their other two league games.

Fischer's side are yet to win at home this season - one draw and one loss - and it will be a major concern to fans that they also lost their final three matches at Mewa Arena in 2025-26.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Leverkusen will hope that their winning momentum has not been disrupted by the international break considering they managed to beat RB Leipzig 2-0 on September 20.

That result extended their undefeated streak to four fixtures, and it was also their third victory in that time, as well as their third clean sheet.

Die Werkself have found the back of the net on at least two occasions in every single one of their six clashes in 2026-27.

A triumph for the visitors would be their fifth win in seven meetings with Mainz, and it would represent their seventh consecutive match against their hosts without suffering defeat.

If there was a concern for head coach Carles Martinez, it would be that his side failed to win their two away Bundesliga games this season, losing 3-2 against Elversberg on August 29 before drawing 2-2 with Augsburg on September 12.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

D

W

L

W

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

W

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

L

W

D

W

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Mainz's biggest issue in terms of availability is in defence, with centre-back Dominik Kohr not expected to return from an ankle injury until January.

Stefan Posch, Fabio Gruber and Kacper Potulski may have to get by at the back in his absence, though they will need support from midfielders Nadiem Amiri, Kaishu Sano and Jae-Sung Lee.

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Guela Doue (calf) and midfielder Kennet Eichhorn (metabolic disorder) are certain to miss out.

Jarell Quansah has often filled in on the right side of defence, while the trusted duo of Aleix Garcia and Ezequiel Fernandez are likely to make appearances in midfield.

There are also concerns about young striker Christian Kofane, so expect to see veteran Patrik Schick stationed up front ahead of attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Posch, Gruber, Potulski; Caci, Amiri, Sano, Lee, Mwene; Becker, Tietz

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Garcia, Fernandez; Diaby, Maza, Morreira; Schick

We say: Mainz 05 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Maniz have been vulnerable defensively, and they may have to rely on their attack if they are to take any points on the weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen boast an excellent record against their hosts, though Saturday's clash is unlikely to be comfortable.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.