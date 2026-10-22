Preview: FC Koln vs Schalke 04 - prediction, team news, lineups

Fighting to distance themselves from the Bundesliga's relegation zone, promoted club Schalke 04 will travel to face FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

The Billy Goats are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Die Knappen are desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Match preview

Rene Wagner's Koln have produced a mixed start to the campaign, and a win this weekend would give their season a major boost, pushing them towards the European spots.

The Billy Goats kicked off their Bundesliga calendar with a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim, but lost two of the following three matches without coming on top once.

Wagner's side were able to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on October 10, but once again failed to build on the success, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt most recently.

That inconsistent run has left Koln 12th in the league with seven points to their name, a tally that puts them mere two above the relegation zone.

However, securing all three points on Saturday could move the Billy Goats level with fifth-placed Mainz 05, a realistic possibility considering the hosts are unbeaten at RheinEnergieStadion this term, winning twice and drawing once.

© Iconsport / Mario Hommes, DeFodi Images

Meanwhile, Miron Muslic's Schalke earned promotion to the top flight by winning the second-division title last season, but have found the step up challenging.

Die Knappen currently sit fifth with five points and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference, a stark contrast to fellow promoted club Elversberg, who are sixth.

Last weekend, Muslic's men were beaten 1-0 by Mainz 05, failing to respond to Phillip Tietz's first-half opener in a dire performance that is perhaps best summed up by the fact former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was the man of the match.

To make matters worse, that defeat saw Schalke's 13-month unbeaten streak at Veltins Arena broken, as they failed to score for the fourth time in the league just six games into the season.

That attacking strife has seen Die Knappen score only four goals so far, the fewest of any Bundesliga side, and it remains to be seen whether they can overcome that record on the road against a team that have played their best football at home.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

Schalke 04 Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / dpa picture alliance archive/Alamy

Koln are without striker Thijs Dallinga as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury, while fellow centre-forward Ragnar Ache is unlikely to feature as he works his way back from a thigh problem, so expect to see Marius Bulter and Said El Mala start up top.

At the opposite end of the pitch centre-backs Timo Hubers and Rav van den Berg are out due to respective knee and muscle injuries, with versatile defensive midfielder Ellyes Skhiri dealing with an ankle issue.

In their absence, Luka Lochoshvili and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey should start at the heart of the hosts' defence, shielded by Tom Krauss in the number six role.

As for Schalke, they are missing striker Moussa Sylla with a leg injury he sustained against Freiburg, though manager Muslic is confident that Edin Dzeko will be ready to play.

Captain Kenan Karaman and Dejan Ljubicic are also ruled out as they recover from knee and muscle issues, but Junior Adamu and Adil Aouchiche should be on hand to support the veteran centre-forward up top.

Elsewhere, centre-back Maximilian Wober remains unavailable with a thigh injury, and the visitors could opt for a three-man backline featuring Timo Becker, Nikola Katic and Hasan Kurucay.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Locoshvili, Sosa; Krauss; Johannesson, Maina; Moore; Bulter, El Mala

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Kurucay, Katic, Becker; Gantenbein, Tanaka, El-Faouzi, Gosens; Adamu, Aouchice; Dzeko

We say: FC Koln 2-0 Schalke 04

Koln have struggled for wins this season, but they have earned all of their points at home so far, and could find joy against the promoted side on Saturday.

Schalke will be desperate to avoid another defeat - a result that could see the club fall into the bottom three - though their lack of cutting edge up top may prove damning once again.

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