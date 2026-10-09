Preview: FC Koln vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to make a strong start under new management, Borussia Monchengladbach will travel to face FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion for Sunday's Bundesliga Rhine derby.

The Billy Goats are eyeing their first win in four games, while Die Fohlen will be desperate to collect their first points of the campaign.

Match preview

Rene Wagner's Koln kicked off their campaign in promising fashion, but have failed to live up to that in the weeks since.

The Billy Goats ushered in a new term with a commendable 3-2 comeback victory over Hoffenheim on August 29, courtesy of a Said El Mala effort and a brace from Thijs Dallinga in the second half.

However, Wagner's men came crashing back down to Earth a week later, when they were hammered 4-1 by Stuttgart on the road, a disappointing result that marked the beginning of their ongoing three-game winless run.

Prior to the international break, Koln suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against Hamburger SV, who had not collected a single point beforehand, an omen that will have fans concerned ahead of this weekend's clash.

As things stand, the Billy Goats sit 13th in the Bundesliga table with just four points to their name, and a third defeat in four top-flight games could see the club slip down into the bottom three.

© Iconsport / Anke Waelischmiller, dpa

Meanwhile, Gladbach are hoping that Sunday's Rhine derby can represent a new starting point for their season, after appointing Alexander Blessin as their manager late last month

The former St Pauli boss replaced Eugen Polanski, who was sacked following Die Fohlen's dire 5-0 demolition by Freiburg on September 12, and will have his work cut out to produce an immediate turnaround.

Jan-Moritz Lichte was the temporary face in the dugout during Gladbach's most recent Bundesliga outing - a 4-3 loss to Mainz 05 - and has handed Blessin a team at the bottom of the table without a point to their name, after a four-match losing streak.

Keen to get off to revitalise the campaign, Die Borussen scheduled a pair of friendlies during the international break that saw them beat Sportfreunde Siegen 3-0 on September 24, before drawing 1-1 when Blessin visited St Pauli on October 3.

Gladbach were able to get a better understanding of their new boss' demands through those friendlies, but it remains to be seen whether they can put that into practice on Sunday, considering Die Fohlen have only triumphed once in the Rhine derby this decade, losing twice and drawing twice.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Scott Coleman, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Koln will be without strikers Ragnar Ache and Thijs Dallinga on Sunday, the former due to a thigh problem and the latter an anterior cruciate ligament injury, so Marius Bulter could lead the line in their stead.

At the opposite end of the pitch, right-back Alessio Castro-Montes has a thigh issue of his own, while centre-back Timo Hubers is undergoing rehabilitation following knee surgery.

In their absence, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Luka Lochoshvili look set to start at the heart of Wagner's defence, flanked by full-backs Sebastian Sebulonsen and Gideon Mensah.

As for Gladbach, they are lighter on the flanks than ideal this weekend, with left wing-back Jens Castrop recovering from a shoulder problem, and right wingers Franck Honorat and Nicolas Kuhn sidelined due to muscle injuries.

Filling the gaps, Blessin could opt for Joe Scally and Lukas Ullrich out wide, either side of his back three featuring Kevin Diks, Jan Leszczynski and Ko Itakura, who is a doubt but the manager is 'hopeful' he will be available - Daiki Hashioka will be ready to start if not.

Elsewhere, midfielder Enzo Leopold is likely out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury, and Isac Lidberg is likely to operate up front, with Tim Kleindienst a 'close call'.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili, Mensah; Skhiri, Krauss; Maina, Moore, El Mala; Bulter

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Itakura, Leszczynski, Diks; Scally, Sander, Neuhaus, Ullrich; Bolin, Hack; Lidberg

We say: FC Koln 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Koln have struggled since their opener, and fans will be nervous after seeing the team lose to Hamburger last time out.

Gladbach have lost all four of their league games this season and while they are unlikely to win on Sunday, a draw would represent a step in the right direction.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.