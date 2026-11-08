Sunday’s Bundesliga predictions including FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg vs Union Berlin and Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04

Today's Bundesliga predictions will have a major impact at both ends of the table, with Freiburg vying to keep their unlikely title challenge alive against Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen battling for Europe at FC Koln, and Schalke 04 desperate for points at Hoffenheim.

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Bayer Leverkusen travel to FC Koln's RheinEnergieSTADION on Sunday and will hope to avoid falling behind in the race for a spot in the Bundesliga's top four.

The hosts are 14th in the table with nine points from a possible 24, whereas Leverkusen are in sixth place with 13 points following their 4-2 loss against Stuttgart on October 31.

We say: FC Koln 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen's form of late has been concerning, though they have been difficult to beat when playing on the road.

Koln have been strong at RheinEnergieSTADION, and while they may struggle to get the better of the visitors, they should have enough to earn a point.

> FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen preview

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A rebalanced Freiburg will welcome relegation-threatened Union Berlin to Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday, hoping to keep their unlikely Bundesliga title challenge alive.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are searching for a fourth win on the bounce, while Die Eisernen are eyeing a first victory in five games.

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Union Berlin

Freiburg have rediscovered their form after a brief blip, and will be confident of taking all three points against one of the bottom three on Sunday.

However, Union have proven resilient in recent weeks and are unlikely to be easily beaten, so expect a close contest.

> Freiburg vs Union Berlin preview

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Relegation-threatened Schalke 04 will travel to SNP Arena on Sunday, hoping to catch floundering Bundesliga opponents Hoffenheim off guard before the international break.

Die Kraichgauer are looking for a first win in four games, while Die Knappen are desperate to avoid a fifth defeat in six matches.

We say: Hoffenheim 2-0 Schalke 04

Hoffenheim have struggled once again in recent weeks, but they will be quietly confident about their chances of beating one of the division's relegation favourites on Sunday.

Schalke's troubles in front of goal are well-documented, and it would be a surprise to see them find the back of the net, never mind walk away with anything from this clash.

> Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 preview