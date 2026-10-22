Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'sound out' £50m Bundesliga attacker

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Can Uzun.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the Bundesliga's most exciting young attacking talents and is rapidly attracting interest from across Europe.

Uzun joined Frankfurt in the summer of 2024 and has made 65 appearances across all competitions, scoring 19 goals.

The Turkish winger has netted twice in five Bundesliga matches so far this season and has drawn comparisons with Dimitar Berbatov following a series of classy performances.

Arsenal sound out Can Uzun?

© Iconsport / Herrmann Agenturfotografie / Alamy

Premier League clubs have been reportedly monitoring Uzun for some time, but Arsenal appear to be stepping up their interest in the youngster.

According to CaughtOffside, the Gunners have sounded out the player's agency, 11WINS, about a potential move, while also keeping tabs on Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

The Premier League champions could face competition from Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton, who are all understood to have been monitoring the Turkey international.

Likewise, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Napoli are also interested in Uzun, who reportedly has a £50m (€60m) release clause.

Uzun is under contract with the German club until 2029, putting Frankfurt in a strong negotiating position as they have little incentive to part ways with such a promising talent on the cheap.

Should Arsenal wait another year for Can Uzun?

© Imago

Although the Gunners could look to strengthen their wide attacking options, it seems unlikely that they will invest heavily in a player who is yet to establish himself at the highest level.

The report claims that Arsenal admire Uzun, but waiting another year to assess his development could be a sensible approach before deciding whether to pursue a deal.

The youngster is reportedly not pushing for an exit, although he could find it difficult to resist the temptation of a move if Arsenal make an attractive offer.