Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Everton: Viktor Gyokeres starts as Bruno Guimaraes dropped

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will temporarily begin life without Bukayo Saka in Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners lost Saka to a thigh injury during Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich, one that "doesn't look good at all", Arteta has admitted.

While an official diagnosis is yet to be released, Saka will likely spend a few weeks out at least, joining Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and William Saliba (back) on the sidelines.

As a result, Eberechi Eze - who opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena after replacing the stricken Saka - is guaranteed to come back in for another Premier League start, after last weekend's first-half horror show against Nottingham Forest.

The man who stepped in for Eze at the City Ground and ultimately decided the contest - Noni Madueke - will fill Saka's boots on the right flank, joining Martin Odegaard in the supporting cast.

Arteta may make a tactical attacking tweak too, as Viktor Gyokeres delivered a gorgeous lay-off for Declan Rice's equaliser against Bayern after Kai Havertz's frustrating display, so the Swede may have earned a starting spot here.

The same goes for Myles Lewis-Skelly, as Bruno Guimaraes was often exposed against Bayern, raising questions about how he and Rice can work together in the midfield.

At the back, the increasingly common Jurrien Timber-Ben White swap is on the cards, but Riccardo Calafiori should be retained at left-back even if Piero Hincapie is given the green light to return from an ankle problem.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

> Predicted Everton lineup vs. Arsenal