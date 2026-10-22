Everton predicted lineup vs. Arsenal: Ainsley Maitland-Niles dropped against former club

Everton new boy Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be axed from the starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League match against old club Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

The Hale End academy product has experienced a rapid fall-off since his wonder strike against Manchester United, being at fault for two goals in the space of two weeks against Hull City and most recently Chelsea.

Maitland-Niles was out-muscled by both Jorrel Hato and Morgan Rogers in the lead-up to Pedro Neto's first in last weekend's 2-0 defeat, before being taken off with just 55 minutes on the board.

Tyrique George was sent on in the right-back's place, but David Moyes would be expected to make a like-for-like swap in the shape of Jake O'Brien if Maitland-Niles is demoted to the bench.

The rest of the visitors' backline should stay the same, and the same goes for the midfield pairing of James Garner and Harrison Armstrong, with Christian Norgaard also expected to start as a substitute against his former club.

George struggled to make the desired impact after replacing Maitland-Niles against Chelsea, while Brennan Johnson was also found wanting, so Merlin Rohl can expect to be retained too.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish and Thierno Barry remain attacking stalwarts for Everton, but the trio have only ever scored one goal against Arsenal between them; Grealish's strike for Manchester City in 2023.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

> Predicted Arsenal lineup vs. Everton