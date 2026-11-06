Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Thomas Tuchel makes feelings clear on Everton star after England omission

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was “very close” to earning a maiden England call-up for November’s international break.

The 28-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player for the Toffees since joining in August 2025, recording 10 goals and eight assists in 44 appearances.

Dewsbury-Hall is one of the first names on the Everton teamsheet under manager David Moyes, starting all nine Premier League matches in an advanced midfield position this season and chipping in with two goals.

The former Leicester City and Chelsea man delivered two standout performances for the Toffees in back-to-back wins over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup and Premier League, enhancing his case for recognition at senior international level.

Moyes is a huge admirer of Dewsbury-Hall and recently stated that the midfielder is “knocking on the door” for an England call-up.

"Thank goodness I don't have to pick the England team because they have so many good players to choose from,” Moyes told reporters on Thursday.

"Kiernan's form is getting back to his levels of last year. I hope he does [get the call-up]. He'll certainly be knocking on the door."

Dewsbury-Hall “very close” to England call-up, says Tuchel

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Tuchel has since confirmed that Dewsbury-Hall is among a group of 55 players who are in contention for England selection, but he has narrowly missed out on this occasion.

Speaking about Dewsbury-Hall at press conference on Friday, Tuchel said: "Very good player, very good season. A very good football player overall.

"In the way we play now, I don't see him in the central midfield in the build-up, but in the finishing part as an offensive No.8 or almost as a No.10.

"He's in our 55 and a standout player for Everton. We see his quality and he's a nice watch because he's a very good football player. He was very close.”

Tuchel has opted to call up Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham and Fulham’s Joshua King for the first time, while Everton’s James Garner, Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly are five more midfielders selected.

Dewsbury-Hall is not the only notable midfield omission from Tuchel’s latest squad, with Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo and Phil Foden also left out, while Alex Scott is absent due to injury.

From a selfish perspective, many Everton fans would prefer to see Dewsbury-Hall rest up and not sustain an injury during international duty, but many others believe that the midfielder now deserves his chance to represent the Three Lions.

Dewsbury-Hall is expected to start for Everton in tonight’s Premier League clash at home against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City.

Garner, Branthwaite retain places in Tuchel’s England squad

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Everton duo Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite are also expected to feature against Coventry before linking up with the England squad, with Tuchel previously highlighting the qualities of both players.

"I am very happy, [Garner is] our mini [Federico] Valverde. He's getting there and he played very, very good,” Tuchel said in March.

"I was quite sure that he would play well because he has this natural confidence and he's very physical; he won a lot of balls.

“There are some situations where he can be a bit more open and drive through midfield with the ball with a little bit more confidence… But I am very impressed with the way he trained, and the way he behaves.”

On Branthwaite, Tuchel said in September: “We’ve had Jarrad on our radar for a long time. We see big potential in him... He’s fast, tall and has a strong left foot. It’s good to see him over a long period and give him a chance.”

England will face Croatia and Spain in their final two UEFA Nations League fixtures, playing host to the former at Wembley on November 12 and travelling to Madrid to take on the latter three days later.