England squad: Choose Thomas Tuchel's 26 players for Spain, Croatia fixtures

A spot in the UEFA Nations League knockout stages is on the line for England when they complete their League A campaign against Spain and Croatia during the November international break.

Thomas Tuchel's side kicked off Group 3 on a sour note with a 3-2 home defeat to the world champions, but back-to-back victories over the Czech Republic and a 7-0 crushing of Croatia on the road have put them on the brink of progression.

The Three Lions just need one point from their final two games to progress to the quarter-finals, and here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to pick your England squad for the November international break - be sure to download and share with your friends!

England squad: Thomas Tuchel's biggest dilemmas for November international break

Tuchel should have no major quandaries on the goalkeeping front, as James Trafford and Jordan Pickford are shoo-ins, while Dean Henderson is likely to displace Brighton & Hove Albion veteran Jason Steele after recovering from injury.

However, the England boss now faces the age-old Ben White dilemma in defence, as the Arsenal right-back has stayed injury-free in recent weeks and has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with the Premier League champions.

White has provided three assists in 12 games for the Gunners while starting seven of their nine top-flight fixtures, but he has not been selected for England since March; a hamstring injury ruled him out of the extended September/October period.

Tuchel must also weigh up whether to recall Harry Maguire, who has been a stalwart in an under-performing Manchester United side, and Djed Spence, who has forced his way into the Inter Milan XI after recovering from injury.

The biggest dilemma for the former Chelsea head coach undoubtedly comes in the final third of the field, though, as all eyes will be on whether Blues playmaker Cole Palmer is included in Tuchel's ranks.

Palmer pulled out of the September/October squad through injury, triggering a frustrated response from Tuchel, who admitted that the 24-year-old misses too many camps and his England future is potentially in jeopardy under the current regime.

However, a fully-fit Palmer could be offered a route back into the squad due to Bukayo Saka's injury, as the Arsenal winger is expected to be out until December with the quadriceps problem he sustained against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Noni Madueke and Phil Foden will also be fighting for attacking recalls, although the latter - who was also snubbed from the World Cup group - has already suggested that the November squad may come a little too soon for him.

Madueke, on the other hand, may be directly competing with Arsenal teammate Eberechi Eze, who was included in the September/October selection despite his fringe status at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was summoned to play second fiddle to Harry Kane last month, but having scored just once in his last five Premier League games, the Leeds United striker's spot could come under threat from Ollie Watkins.